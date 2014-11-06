Zetron’s New Program Helps Public Safety Agencies Finance Equipment

Redmond, WA, U.S.A.(October, 2014) – Zetron, a leading provider of mission-critical communications solutions worldwide, announced that it is partnering with Government Capital Corporation, a leader in public finance, to offer tax-exempt financing to help public safety agencies—such as 9-1-1 centers, fire departments, and city/county governments—purchase new equipment. The financing program applies to a full range of public safety products, including:

• Dispatch console systems

• CAD and mapping systems

• 9-1-1 call-taking systems

• Records-management systems

• Mobile radios and pagers

• Logging recorders

Financing can also apply to solutions that are “bundled” to include installation, dispatch furniture, and other public safety products.

Government Capital has extensive expertise and experience offering such programs. They have already helped thousands of agencies and local governments throughout the United States purchase equipment. Government Capital also works with agencies to develop financing plans that meet their individual requirements.

Several Zetron customers have already taken advantage of this program. Joe Bigar, Director of Emergency Services for Clearfield County, Pennsylvania explains how it benefitted his agency: “Government Capital’s financing gave us an immediate and affordable way to replace our aging dispatch equipment with Zetron’s IP-based MAX Dispatch system,” he said. “As a result, we now have an updated, improved system that allows us to share backup and resources across a regional network.”



“Zetron recognizes the difficult budget conditions that are affecting many of our public safety customers,” said Zetron V.P. and General Manager of Sales, Wayne Foret. “We’re happy to be able to provide access to competitive-rate financing that makes it easier for them to purchase the equipment they require. A key reason we chose to partner with Government Capital in this effort is that they are very flexible and willing to create financing plans tailored to suit each customer’s unique needs.”



About Government Capital

Government Capital Corporation (GCC) is a leading public-finance firm that offers its clients a broad range of public financing solutions. Having funded over 7,000 transactions totaling billions of dollars, GCC has extensive experience in public finance and serves its clients as a trusted financial and business partner. www.govcap.com.

About Zetron



Founded in 1980, Zetron manufactures and provides award-winning communications systems designed to equip the entire missioncritical

control room. Zetron’s integrated solutions combine IP-based dispatch, NG9-1-1 call-taking, voice logging, IP fire station

alerting, CAD, mapping, and automatic vehicle location (AVL) systems. They are expandable, interoperable, and able to support

remote and geo-diverse operations. Zetron has offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and numerous field

locations; and a worldwide network of resellers, system integrators and distributors. Zetron is a wholly owned subsidiary of JVC

Kenwood Corporation. For more information, visit: www.zetron.com.