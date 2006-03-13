EFJ, Inc. Subsidiary, Transcrypt International, Receives $6 Million Order for Voice Security Products Transcrypt Securing Military Communications in Middle East

IRVING, Texas – EFJ, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced that its Transcrypt International subsidiary has received a $6 million order for voice security products from a military customer in the Middle East. The order centers on the installation of Transcrypt scrambling modules and security programming devices in a two-way land mobile radio communications system.

“Our Middle East customers continue to fulfill many of their radio security needs with Transcrypt brand products,” said Michael E. Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer of EFJ, Inc.