LifeBarrier’s Hand-held Safety Tool Makes Big Impression at the Canadian National Security Equipment Meeting and Trade Show

DELRAY BEACH, FL - LifeBarrier exhibited the ProSafetyGrip™ at the invitation only National Security Equipment Meeting and Trade Show on May 30 and 31, 2005 in Quebec City, Quebec Canada to rave reviews. LifeBarrier’s ProSafetyGrip™ was formally introduced to the Canadian corrections market and received a very warm welcome by correction officials and other participating vendors alike.

“We were confident going into the event regarding how the ProSafetyGrip™ could help increase the level of safety for the Canadian corrections personnel and we were certainly impressed by how overwhelmingly positive the responses were of those that visited our booth.” said Seth Golbe, EVP and COO of LifeBarrier.

Additionally, LifeBarrier was selected to present the ProSafetyGrip™ to the committee board members the day after the show in a more intimate and focused setting. Graham N. McKinnon, President and CEO of LifeBarrier commented, “This was a fantastic opportunity for us as we were able to devote more time to individual questions and it was apparent that in doing so, everyone had a much better understanding on how this simple, yet revolutionary device would benefit the safety of their personnel.”

Mr. Richard Deeble - Superintendent Nova Scotia Department of Justice Corrections Services and winner of the LifeBarrier raffle at this event stated, “This is great! I am looking forward to putting these tools to use in our facility.”

About LifeBarrier

Founded in 2003, LifeBarrier is a world-leader in the research, development and manufacturing of safety and security related products. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida. For a complete listing of LifeBarrier products and services visit www.lifebarrier.com.