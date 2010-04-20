Storage Systems USA Inc. Launches; Offers High Density Storage for Law Enforcement

Phillipsburg, NJ (April 19, 2010) – Tim Powers, founder of Spacesaver Systems of New Jersey, an area contractor for Spacesaver Corporation, has announced his company’s name change with the launch of Storage Systems USA.

“Brent Atwood, an experienced sales consultant specializing in law enforcement and public safety has been named vice president of sales for Storage Systems USA. In addition to this management role, Brent will continue to provide exceptional service throughout this market as Tiffin Metal Products has signed an exclusive agreement with Storage Systems USA to promote their evidence storage and personnel duty lockers in NY, NJ and PA.

Storage Systems USA will remain headquartered in the urban enterprise zone of Phillipsburg where it features 100,000 square feet of office, warehouse and showroom space. The company will also open offices in NYC, Central New York and Pennsylvania.

“While we enjoyed a long and mutually beneficial relationship with Spacesaver Corporation, we are excited by the opportunity to expand both our supplier and customer base throughout the mid-Atlantic region,” noted Powers.

Storage Systems USA will utilize a full line of manufacturers such as Tiffin Metal Products, Borroughs Corporation , Hanel USA, Steel Solutions USA, NeoCase and many other specialty lines. “An increase in product offerings will enhance our ability to provide expert problem solving solutions that meet both the space and storage requirements that are unique to each client,” explained Powers.

Storage Systems USA anticipates their expanded regional footprint, combined with their extensive array of suppliers, will enable the company to realize 15-20 percent growth per annum over the next five years. Originally formed as a New Jersey company, Powers has been in business since 1988 and has 30 employees. Powers anticipates 5-10 new hires over the next two years.

“We have award winning design, service and installation teams,” said Powers. The fact that we are located in an Urban Enterprise Zone allows us to offer substantial savings to our NJ customers and at the same time provide high quality union and non-union installations using our own in-house installation crews, all of which give us an enormous competitive advantage.”

The company also provides specialized storage solutions for museum and library collections and has become a leading player in these vertical markets. As an innovative manufacturer of library shelving, museum cabinets and art rack, Burroughs Corporation will have an exclusive regional partnership with Storage Solutions USA.

Powers notes that one area of significant growth has been in the medical profession. “We provide everything from casework in the laboratories and the nurse’s stations to stainless steel cabinets in exam and operating rooms.”

The company is also well respected for its experience in the installation of library furniture, custom millwork, de-mountable wall systems and office workstations for its strategic industry partner, WorkSpace Technology, Inc., a Woman Business Enterprise with certifications in New York and New Jersey.

“Our ability to offer design and installation for a variety of product lines makes us unique in this market, as more and more businesses look for a single supplier that can do it all,” added Powers. “Based on our history, we are very optimistic about our future.”

About Storage Systems USA

Headquartered in Phillipsburg, NJ, Storage Systems USA, Inc., (est. 1988) provides a full range of integrated storage and filing solutions including weapons and evidence lockers, RFID tracking systems, biometric asset protection and control, high-density shelving, office and library shelving, specialized furniture, mailroom furnishings and modular casework, and material handling products for both office storage and warehouse storage applications.

