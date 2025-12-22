Vertx Siege 25L Backpack and RLT 80L Roller Duffel: Unpacking a travel setup that works

Sometimes something new comes along, and my reaction is “meh.” I’ve handled enough gear over the years to know when something is just fine versus genuinely useful. Other times, I get something new, and I can’t wait to show it off. The Vertx Siege 25L Backpack and RLT 80L Roller Duffel are squarely in the “I can’t wait to show it off” category. This is a great set of tactical packs for travel, callouts or long trips where you need to bring more than just the basics.

Vertx RLT 80L Roller Duffel

Let’s start with the Vertx RLT 80L Roller Duffel. Measuring 32.5" H x 15" W x 13" D (60.5 linear inches), the Vertx RLT 80L Roller Duffel has you covered for all types of travel. When it comes to flying, most airlines have a standard maximum checked bag size of 62 linear inches (length + width + height), so the Vertx RLT 80L Roller Duffel can get you past even the most nitpicky of gate agents without stress at the counter or an oversize bag fee.

But in this case, smaller does not mean weak or inadequate. This bag is all business. Even though you won’t have a problem with the overall size exceeding the airline’s maximum checked bag size, you could still run into an issue with weight. Most airlines have a 50 lb weight limit per checked bag before fees kick in, and the Vertx RLT 80L Roller Duffel can easily hold 50 lbs of gear — and then some. It’s so well designed and configured that exceeding that weight limit would be easy. Is this a bad thing? Absolutely not — it just means you need to be mindful of how much you load it. Compact and mighty are a great combination.

A look inside the RLT 80L Roller Duffel shows how clothing and travel gear fit comfortably without overpacking. Photo/Todd Fletcher

The Vertx RLT 80L Roller Duffel’s main compartment features YKK locking zippers to keep your gear secure. The water-resistant exterior made with PU-coated ripstop material helps protect your gear from the elements. The rear compartment is reinforced with heavy-duty ballistic nylon, ensuring excellent abrasion resistance when the bag is stored upright or dragged through real-world travel conditions. Compression straps on the exterior provide a quick lockdown to keep everything secure.

Inside the Vertx RLT 80L Roller Duffel, the light-colored interior lining keeps your belongings visible in low-light conditions. The polycarbonate vacuum thermo-formed bottom adds durability where it matters most. The internal structure allows the bag to comfortably stand on one side during travel by extending reinforced internal panels and securing them to interior loop panels for added stability. Interior loop panels also let you organize your gear your way and are compatible with Vertx Tactigami accessories.

The Vertx RLT 80L Roller Duffel rides on 84 mm molded polypropylene and TPU wheels that roll smoothly over a variety of surfaces. The aluminum retracting handle is sturdy and well built, and it’s cleverly installed outside the molded bottom pan to preserve interior storage space. Smart design choices like this show up quickly once you start using the bag.

A dedicated shoe compartment helps keep dirt and grime from boots off the rest of your clothing and gear. Photo/Todd Fletcher

Vertx Siege 25L Backpack

The Vertx Siege 25L Backpack could be considered the little brother of the Vertx RLT 80L Roller Duffel. While it may follow in big brother’s footsteps, this pack brings plenty to the table on its own. The Vertx Siege 25L Backpack is exceptionally well designed and capable of carrying more than its share of the load.

The expandable front pocket is large enough to accommodate a ballistic helmet, yet it cinches down securely to hold smaller items like a sweatshirt or jacket. A large, top-access, fleece-lined compartment protects glasses or goggles. There’s also a hidden compartment large enough to accommodate a body armor panel for covert protection.

Speaking of covert protection, hidden behind the laser-cut MOLLE on the front panel is a concealed CCW compartment lined with loop material to secure a hook-backed holster. The CCW compartment features multiple zippers, one of which is equipped with a Vertx Rapid Access Tab that can be moved to any zipper pull on the Siege 25L Backpack for faster access.

A concealed CCW compartment includes a rapid-access zipper tab that can be moved to any zipper on the Siege 25L Backpack. Photo/Todd Fletcher

The Vertx Siege 25L Backpack is comfortable to carry, even when fully loaded — something you notice quickly when moving through airports or spending long days on your feet. The wide, padded shoulder straps distribute weight and pressure effectively and serve as command central for the pack. Multiple carabiner attachment points and communication cord routes are built in, and each shoulder strap includes a zippered stretch pocket large enough to hold today’s oversized smartphones. The waist belt is removable, and the chest strap helps keep the shoulder straps in place. It’s also height- and length-adjustable for a customized fit.

The main compartment is secured with four lockable YKK zippers, offering multiple access options to the well-thought-out interior organization. There’s a double-layer compartment designed to protect and hold a laptop, a tablet or both. Pen holders, MOLLE straps, open storage pockets, zippered pockets and additional interior loop panels give you the flexibility to organize your gear the way you want. Like the Vertx RLT 80L Roller Duffel, the Siege 25L Backpack is also compatible with Vertx Tactigami accessories.

The expandable front pocket easily accommodates a set of boots with room to spare and snugs down tight for smaller items. Photo/Todd Fletcher

What is Vertx Tactigami? It’s a line of accessories designed with input from experienced operators that allows a fully customized organizational system inside Vertx bags and packs. Tactigami accessories attach to hook-and-loop surfaces and include holsters, mag pouches, zippered mesh pouches, laptop sleeves and more.

When paired together, the Vertx Siege 25L Backpack and RLT 80L Roller Duffel are an impressive duo that makes packing simpler and more organized. Whether you’re loading out for an emergency callout or heading out on a well-earned vacation, this setup quietly does its job and lets you focus on the trip instead of your gear.

For more information about the Siege 25L Backpack and RLT 80L Roller Duffel, visit Vertx’s website.

