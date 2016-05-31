Recently Announced New Gideon Pocket Mag Carrier by CrossBreed® Holsters

May 25th, 2016 - SPRINGFIELD, MO - During the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting in Louisville, Kentucky this past weekend, CrossBreed® Holsters announced the winning name of their new pocket mag carrier, the Gideon.

CrossBreed® Holsters offered Facebook fans the opportunity to name their new pocket mag carrier. Frank Maschhoff Jr. dubbed ‘Gideon’ as the winning name of the contest. Mr. Maschhoff not only receives recognition for naming this fine CrossBreed® product and will also be the first to own the Gideon Pocket Mag Carrier. Mr. Maschhoff posted on Facebook, “I’m honored to have my entry selected. I’m glad CrossBreed liked it.”

The Gideon is an ambidextrous mag carrier that fits securely into a pant or jacket pocket. This handcrafted, versatile mag carrier accommodates both single and double stack magazines in a variety of gun models and calibers. It is available in five color options: Black, Havana Brown, Chocolate Brown, London Tan, as well as Horsehide Natural (+$5.00 up charge) and measures 4.875” wide by 5.25” tall.

Gideon Pocket Mag Carrier features:

Handcrafted leather (choice of Black, Havana brown, Chocolate Brown, London Tan, as well as Horsehide Natural (+$5.00 up charge)

Easy to carry (fits front or rear pant pockets, cargo pockets and jacket pockets)

Measures approximately 4.875” wide X 5.25” tall

Shaped for ambidextrous use

MSRP: $24.95

Visit CrossBreed® Holsters on Facebook.

About CrossBreed® Holsters:

CrossBreed® Holsters was established in 2005 by Mark Craighead, who was an avid Shooter and firearms enthusiast. His vision for US handcrafted holsters evokes attention to detail, quality and functionality that have made CrossBreed® a leader in concealment. Visit CrossBreed® Holsters.