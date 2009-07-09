HallMark Cutlery™ Presents New Robert Klaas™ / Kissing Crane™ Models

Kodak, TN — HallMark Cutlery is proud to offer quality cutlery in the old world tradition of the revered Robert Klaas / Kissing Crane brand. This extensive selection of favored, time-honored patterns represents superior attention to detail. Each knife is hand assembled with the utmost attention to fit and finish and offers the satisfying “walk and talk” as a hallmark of the cutler’s art. These handsome knives feature polished nickel silver bolsters, shields and pins. High quality 440 stainless steel blades and solid brass liners complete this distinctive cutlery line. Experience the feel of these fine knives in your hand and know that they recall a level of craftsmanship from years gone by.

The newest offerings in the Kissing Crane line are the Large Toothpick, 2 Blade Mini Toothpick and Mini Whittler. Each knife features yellow Delrin handles, the distinctive Two Cranes shield, polished nickel silver bolsters, pins and shield, 440 stainless steel blades and solid brass liners.

The Large Toothpick features yellow Delrin handle scales and scored bolsters. The Large Toothpick is available in two versions, a standard single blade (KC3133) and a 2 blade Fisherman’s version (KC3233), which includes a fish scaler and a hook disgorger. The main blade measures 3-1/2”. When closed, the knife measures 4-1/2”. MSRP for the standard version is $26.99 and the Fisherman MSRP is $29.49.

If a smaller knife better suits your needs, the 2 Blade Mini Toothpick (KC3224) is a neat 3” closed length with a 2-3/4” clip point blade and a 1-1/2” pen blade. Available in yellow Delrin. MSRP: $20.99

The Mini Whittler (KC3332) carries through with the same signature Kissing Crane design features. A classic whittler pattern, this mini version packs a lot of functionality with its array of blades. The master blade is a clip point measuring 2-1/4”. Adjacent pen and spear blades are small—perfect for more delicate cutting and shaping tasks. Closed, the Mini Whittler measures an extremely pocket-friendly 2-3/8”. MSRP is $25.99.

The Kissing Crane line offers a wide variety of the most asked for traditional patterns—presented in collections distinguished by handsome and unique handle materials. Handle scales especially selected to enhance the traditional appeal of these fine knives highlight each collection. Among the many choices, you will find pocketknives, folders, lockbacks, fixed blades and stilettos to satisfy any knife collector’s desire. Patterns represented run from Canoe, Congress and Copperhead to Stockman, Trapper and Whittler. Handle scales range from utilitarian to hand-selected, limited edition exotics and include delrin, red bone, autumn bone, genuine stag, Australian mother-of-pearl, and genuine ram’s horn.

HallMark Cutlery may be a new name to the marketplace, but it represents the Hall family’s thirty years of domestic and international experience in cutlery design, manufacturing, sourcing, distribution, licensing and marketing. Focused on quality products, value pricing and excellent customer service, HallMark is extremely proud and excited to present their latest editions, new product lines and services…

• UZI® Tactical Knives - A legendary brand. New models incorporate innovative and contemporary design details.

• Kissing Crane™- Old world quality and craftsmanship since 1834. Handsome, distinctive, traditional knives—hand finished with attention to every detail.

• Chief Brand Cutlery - Traditional pocketknives offering quality and value—specifically designed to meet price points, without sacrificing quality.

• HallMark™ Brand Cutlery – Premium quality knives and accessory products.

• Super™ - Full line of premium, cutlery care products for key add-on sales.

• Stocking Distributor of Lansky Sharpeners® – The world’s most recognized and respected name in sharpening products. The pioneer in effective, simple and safe sharpening solutions for cutlery and edged tools—Lansky offers a wide variety of diamond, alumina ceramic and tungsten carbide sharpeners, as well as many types of honing stones.

• Laser Marking - As a full service cutlery distributor, HallMark also offers state of the art laser marking capabilities. We can mark on metal, wood, glass, leather and plastics. We invite you to contact our creative team to work with you to design distinctive and functional items.