Benchmade Wins Shooting Industry Knife of the Year, 2003 - 6th Year in a Row

Benchmade is proud to announce that the MODEL 921 Switchback™ designed by Warren Osborne has won the coveted Shooting Industry Academy of Excellence Knife of the Year for 2003. It is the sixth consecutive year Benchmade has won this honor.

This tribute has been awarded since 1998, and Benchmade Knife Company has won every year against tremendous competition. Benchmade’s past winning models are:

1998-Model 910 Stryker®™

1999-Model 710 AXIS™ by McHenry & Williams

2000-Model 720 AXIS™ by Mel Pardue

2001-Model 690-Carbon Fiber and Rosewood

2002-Model 556 Mini Griptilian® by Mel Pardue

2003-Model 921 Switchback™ by Warren Osborne

While Benchmade has been fortunate to win many awards, this one is particularly significant to us due to the fact that our peers award it. The leaders in the shooting industry choose the winners in the 12 categories. For example, Benchmade cannot vote for the category that we are entered in but may vote for the rifle of the year. This keeps the voting honest, as it is not about advertising dollars, personalities, or who knows who. It is vote of confidence from the various manufactures’, writers, dealers and distributors in the shooting industry based on design, innovation and service.

Please take a look at www.shootingindustry.com for a complete listing of the winners. Everyone here at Benchmade wants to thank those of you who keep pressing us to come up with the best knife possible. Year after year after year after year………….

