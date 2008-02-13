Hiatt™ Introduces New Lightweight Chain and Hinged Handcuffs Offering Increased Size and Decreased Weight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—Hiatt™, part of the BAE Systems Products Group, announces today the addition of two new handcuffs to its product line. The new handcuffs are designed to further assist criminal justice professionals in the detainment and security of suspects.

In 1780, Hiatt manufactured its first handcuff as the “Prisoner’s Handcuffs to the Trade.” More than 225 years later, Hiatt handcuffs designs have evolved to address the needs of today’s law enforcement personnel. Offering a variety of unique features, including back-load capabilities for fast application and True Swing Technology, Hiatt handcuffs are used by major police departments throughout the world.

Manufactured using a combination of steel and aluminum, known as Steloy, Hiatt’s new lightweight handcuff models are available in chain style (Models 3103 and 3105) or hinge style (Models 3154 and 3155). All models are 40-percent lighter and 17-percent larger than standard handcuffs, providing maximum strength without the extra weight. Both hinged models provide a greater level of suspect control by using three solid links rather than roller chains to connect the cuffs. Models 3103 and 3154 are available in nickel-plate finish, and Models 3105 and 3155 are available in black finish.

All models retain Hiatt’s unique handcuff features:

Three six-teeth retaining bars provide the ability to back-load so that the handcuff can be snapped back into place without having to release the offender’s hand.

True-Swing Technology ensures the swing arm is balanced and centered so it consistently locks into the center of the shackle, minimizing the risk of injury to both the officer and the suspect.

Boss rivets, which are larger on the outside than the inside, make it very difficult to defeat the lock.

A leaf spring in the double locking mechanism provides increased safety and efficiency for law enforcement officers.

For more information about Hiatt, please visit www.hiatts.com.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems is the premier global defense and aerospace company delivering a full range of products and services for air, land and naval forces, as well as advanced electronics, information technology solutions and customer support services. With 96,000 employees worldwide, BAE Systems’ sales exceeded $27 billion in 2006*.

*On a pro forma basis, assuming BAE Systems had owned Armor Holdings, Inc. for the whole of 2006