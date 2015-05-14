Milspec Plastics Cobra Cuffs Are National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) Member Tested and Recommended

The Patented, Disposable Suspect Restraint, the Cobra Cuff Achieves

a High Score of 4.88 out Possible 5.0

ASHEVILLE, NC – Milspec Plastics is an Asheville, North Carolina based company that manufactures Patented Cobra Cuffs® and XTREME® Zip Ties. Cobra Cuffs are the only Double-Locking, Foldable, Rubber-Based Disposable Restraint in the market which now comes in a single strap version with the same features; called XTREME Ties. Cobra Cuffs has secured a 4.88 out of 5.0 score for the Disposable Restraint Category through the NTOA’s Member Tested and Recommended program.

“Upon testing and evaluating Cobra Cuffs from Milspec Plastics, I found them to be an easy-to-use, reliable and functional disposable restraint product,” a police officer from Maryland commented.



The National Tactical Officer Association Member Tested and Recommended program allows manufacturers to have their products tested in the field by the law enforcement community. Cobra Cuffs, a patented, disposable restraint system allows officer to quickly subdue suspects. The Cobra Cuffs are compact, foldable and easy to store on a MOLLE system or tactical vest. The cuffs allow the officer to quickly restrain a suspect without undue manipulation while the riveted straps provide extra leverage to control suspects. A double-lock reduces liability due to any accidental over-tightening common with standard zip ties. The tactical, pick-proof double cuff comes in a variety of colors for color coding suspects during large arrest or detainment situations. The disposable Cobra Cuffs reduce the transfer of disease by eliminating reuse. Cobra Cuffs also offers reusable Blue Trainer Cobra Cuffs for product familiarization by officers without loss of product during training.

“The Cobra Cuff’s add a whole new chapter in the book of disposable restraining devices. They are so far ahead of any other product available, that I consider them a ‘must have’ for our teams,” a police officer from California said.

Cobra Cuffs received a perfect score of 5 for design, performance, ease-of-use, size, versatility, convenience, application, comfort and accuracy. Cobra Cuffs are sold six in a pack for and MSRP of $17.88 with available colors in white, black, tan, yellow, orange, red pink and O.D. green. Special contract pricing is available for large quantity orders or agency purchasing. For more information on Cobra Cuffs visit www.cobracuffs.com

About Milspec Plastics:



Located in Asheville, North Carolina, Milspec Plastics manufactures the patented Cobra Cuffs®, XTREME™ Zip Ties and provides security products to both the Law Enforcement and Civilian markets. Milspec Plastics has a proven track record of successfully delivering high performance products to Law Enforcement agencies. With decades of experience in plastic engineering; Milspec Plastics has pioneered innovative solutions – tested and approved in the field. www.cobracuffs.com

Milspec Plastics 28 Schenck Parkway, Suite 200 Asheville, NC 28803 Email: info@milspecplastics.com