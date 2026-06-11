BWC: Calif. deputies open fire after man runs up to cruiser with gun

By Andrea Klick

The Orange County Register

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Orange County sheriff’s deputies appeared to fire as many as 10 shots at a man accused of pulling out a weapon outside his ex-girlfriend’s home in Rancho Mission Viejo in April, according to body-worn camera videos released Monday, June 8.

The man remains hospitalized but is expected to survive after he was initially admitted with critical injuries on April 24, said Sgt. Lisbeth Gwisdalla in the critical incident video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Just before 2:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend was banging on her door near Antonio Parkway and Cow Camp Road, according to the call audio.

The woman’s current boyfriend told a dispatcher that he pushed the man back and locked the door. After reviewing doorbell camera footage, the boyfriend told dispatch that he believed the ex had pulled a gun from his waistband, according to 911 audio.

Deputies arrived at the home, but the ex-boyfriend had already left.

Just before 4 a.m., deputies spotted the man’s vehicle about 13 miles away at Rimgate Park on Rimgate Drive in Lake Forest, according to sheriff’s officials.

Vehicle footage showed deputies approach the parked car, but it sped off when emergency lights turned on. A short chase ensued, but body-worn camera footage showed the man’s car come to a stop before he exited and ran toward one of the deputy’s driver’s side doors.

Three deputies fired their guns, and the man was struck multiple times. The Sheriff’s Department didn’t specify how many times the man was shot. In body-worn camera footage of the shooting, 10 shots can be heard.

After the shooting, body-worn camera footage showed deputies searching the man for weapons and applying a tourniquet before he was hospitalized.

Investigators found a knife and handgun at the scene, according to the critical incident video.

Once the man is released from the hospital, he will booked in the Orange County Jail on suspicion of multiple felonies, the Sheriff’s Department said.

No other injuries were reported.

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