Milspec Plastics Introduces the XTREME Zip Tie

The patented, super heavy-duty, double locking, foldable zip ties for Law Enforcement and Military; another innovative product from Milspec Plastics, a leader in security products.

ASHEVILLE, NC – Milspec Plastics, manufacturer of the patented Cobra Cuff®, announcesthe new XTREME™ Zip Ties which can be folded for storage and double locked for pick proof security, similar to the Cobra Cuffs but with a single strap. The double lock also serves to help prevent accidental over-tightening during transport of suspects, reducing officer liability. Using the same rubber based polymer; XTREME™ Zip Ties are also cold temperature stress crack resistant for maximum hold under extreme temperatures.



In addition, XTREME™ Zip Ties are also available in special Camouflage Color & Glow in the Dark using a unique photo luminescent additive called KRYPTAGLOW ™ that absorbs light and releases a glow-light after dark. The new XTREME™ Glow Ties, once light charged, will glow for up to 12 plus hours. The longer the light exposure and intensity, the longer the glow will last. Each exposure time gives the glow tie a period of glowing in the dark, over and over again.

XTREME™ Zip Ties are used by many Law Enforcement & Corrections agencies to secure and transport suspects quickly and safely, providing a strong tamper resistant hold. The original XTREME™ Zip Tie is a rubber-based polymer zip tie with a tensile strength of 250-300 lbs. plus. The half-inch wide strap folds from 24 inches to less than 8 inches. Once the strap is inserted and tightened, the locking clip can be depressed for a permanent strap hold. XTREME™ Zip Ties and XTREME™ Glow Ties can also be used to secure any valuable against theft or where security and strength are required. Their uses are numerous, from Law Enforcement, marine, hunting, field repair and home use.



XTREME™ Zip Ties can also be linked together for use as a field leg restraint/shackle or for handcuffing XXL suspects. Available in a variety of colors: black, tan, white, yellow, green, glow in the dark and a special camouflage color. XTREME™ Zip Ties are sold in 10-packs or in bulk from authorized Milspec Distributors.



About Milspec Plastics:

Located in Asheville, North Carolina, Milspec Plastics manufactures the patented Cobra Cuffs®, XTREME™ Zip Ties and provides security products to both the Law Enforcement and Civilian markets. Milspec Plastics has a proven track record of successfully delivering high performance products to Law Enforcement agencies. With decades of experience in plastic engineering; Milspec Plastics has pioneered innovative solutions – tested and approved in the field. www.cobracuffs.com