911EP® Introduces The Commander Lighting System™

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—911EP®, part of the BAE Systems Products Group, announces today the introduction of the new Commander Lighting System (CLS). The CLS offers one of the lowest profile interior lighting systems currently available.

With a reputation for innovation and quality in the emergency warning light industry, 911EP was among the first to recognize the role that emerging light emitting diode technologies would play in this market. Founded in 1995, 911EP design, engineering, product assembly and testing are all focused on delivering efficient and reliable products to their customers.

The unique design of the CLS light bar helps minimize visual obstructions to improve driver safety. With an integrated glare shield, the CLS also is designed to minimize flash backs. Featuring a lightweight housing along with a custom contour fit, the CLS is easy to install in most on-duty and undercover law enforcement vehicles.

“Despite its small profile, the Commander Lighting System provides maximum illumination for increased visibility. This is an outstanding safety feature,” said Charlie Ricci, general manager of the Specialty Markets division. “We gave special consideration to the design of the CLS and have produced a product that will better serve the lighting and safety needs of law enforcement officers.”

The new CLS utilizes 100-percent LED technology, including takedown lights, and is constructed with durable, lightweight aluminum. A new thermal onboard management design improves heat flow, keeping the system and the vehicle cooler. The new CLS offers multiple flash patterns and comes standard with a five-year warranty.

