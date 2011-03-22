FoxFury Updates its Portable Rechargeable LED Area-Spot Light

FoxFury Lighting Solutions has updated the Nomad 3600, the first and only portable rechargeable LED combination Area Light and Spotlight. The Nomad is easy to transport, even to hard to access areas, and deploys in 20 seconds.

The Nomad provides up to 3,600 torch lumens of light using the very latest CREE LED technology. Three brightness levels enable the user to select their desired light intensity. Powered by an internal lithium ion battery, the Nomad offers up to nine hours of light. The Nomad can be fully recharged in 8 hours via a cigarette lighter or standard outlet.

“We spent the last few years engineering the most innovative and streamlined quick deployment light possible. We wanted Firefighters, Paramedics and Police Officers to be able to have a bright light they could quickly set up in the middle of nowhere without the need of a generator,” said Mario Cugini, CEO of FoxFury.

The Nomad has a clever design and functions as either a panoramic area light or focused spotlight by simply attaching/detaching the diffuser lens. As a spotlight, the Nomad is able to illuminate over one mile ahead (1.6 km) and is as bright as a car’s high beams.

This tower of light telescopes up to eight feet (239 cm) tall. The head can tilt up/down and rotate to light the desired area. For increased portability, the Nomad folds into an easy to carry 33 inch (84 cm) tube.

Built in features include a carrying strap, leveling legs and battery life indicator. Recent improvements include a single charge/drive plug at the base and improved springs on the locking legs. Yellow strips were added to the inside of the legs for increased visibility and safety.

As our prototypes developed, user feedback opened our eyes to new applications like photo, video and recreational uses that we hadn’t originally envisioned,” said Cugini.

The Nomad weighs 17 pounds (7.7 kg ) and is built for all weather situations. Uses include Fire/Rescue/EMS, Disaster Relief, Law Enforcement, Military, Industrial, Photography and Recreational.

The Nomad will be at the FoxFury Booth #5750 at FDIC in Indianapolis from March 24-26.

About FoxFury

FoxFury Lighting Solutions creates unique and cutting edge lighting products that reflect the needs of our customers, who demand quality and dependability. FoxFury is best known for its niche LED headlamps designed for specific markets including Fire, Industrial, Hazardous Area, Law Enforcement, Forensics and Recreational. FoxFury was formed in August 2003 and operates out of Vista, CA USA.