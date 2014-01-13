Rigid Industries LED Lighting Lights Up Its Production Line

Rigid Industries LED Lighting Lights Up Its Manufacturing Facility’s Production Line and Breaks a New Record Just in Time for Holiday Shipping

Phoenix, AZ - Rigid Industries LED Lighting® announced Thursday they hit an all-time record on the D-Series (Dually and D2 led lights) production line. With Rigid Industries’ new manufacturing facility in Gilbert, Arizona, and the increase in demand for the brightest most compact LED light on the market, they pushed it to the limit and beat the old record set a few months back.

Rigid Industries introduced over 100 new products last month which raised the bar again for the LED lighting industry. This tasking event put pressure on the production lines, but the dedication of the Rigid Employees is not to be underestimated. The old record on the production line for the versatile 3” by 3” Dually and D2 led lights was previously 1,702 in a day, which was a new record set only four short weeks ago. It was just broken with an 8 person production line, in an 8 hour shift, of an incredible 2025 D-Series produced! Watch the action on the production line and see for yourself here.

According to Rigid Industries CEO Jason Christiansen, “Our distributors and dealers demanded their top selling Rigid led lights be ready for the holiday season, and Rigid does not want its customers to wait, let alone during the holiday season.”

The birth of the new patent pending Hyperspot™ optic system found in most “2” families of lights, was described by many as “literally, turning night into day”. This new optic delivers an intense 5 degree beam of light. The revolutionary aperture system blocks unused light for a “clean beam”. The Hyperspot is guaranteed to have the highest intensity per watt or square inch with the Peak Beam Intensity of 1,018,000, making it the furthest projecting LED light on the market. The Hyperspot is best used in combination with another optic to achieve the greatest distance and spread.

These new led light lines and their amped up legacy lines guarantee to be great LED lights for a very long time, arguably making them the most “future-proof” LED lights ever made by Rigid. Balancing innovation with refinement and delivering Excellence In Innovation is what makes a company sustainable. For a complete list of new products, please visit the Rigid Industries new website at http://www.rigidindustries.com.

About Rigid Industries:

Thanks to its unparalleled patented Hybrid, Specter and new Hyperspot optics and its torture-tested housings, Rigid Industries® is a world leader in the forward projecting LED lighting industry. Rigid LED lighting products can be used in a plethora of applications across industries such as: agriculture, construction, emergency response, industrial, marine, military, mining, and off-road and power sports. Rigid Industries® is committed to providing innovative technologies and always guarantees a quality product which has been designed, engineered, and assembled in the USA. For more information and a comprehensive list of products, visit http://www.rigidindustries.com or follow the company on Facebook, and Twitter.