The Brownells Companies and Hornady Presents the AR15.com/Rockcastle Pro Am 3-Gun Championship

Registration is about to open for what promises to be the largest 3-Gun match in the country. With major match sponsorship provided by Brownells, Sinclair, PoliceStore.com and Hornady Manufacturing along with many of the top names in the industry the prize table promises to set a new standard for “great prizes!”

The sign-up process starts at 9:30 Eastern/8:30 Central/7:30 Mountain/6:30 Pacific (PM) on Tuesday, February 15th. The format follows a proven, electronic format. Just get your information entered and wait until the appropriate time, and click “Submit Form.” You’ll get confirmation number that lets you know you’re in the match followed by a registration number via email within 24 hours. If you have never done this process before, you can practice at http://www.lchico5u.com/ar15.html. The practice page will be open until 8/7/6/5 PM on Tuesday, February 15th.

Read the information at http://rockcastle3-gunproam.com/Match_Schedule.html and make sure to download the Application Form at the same location. Once you have a confirmation number, add it to your information on the Application Form and turn that in to the address given.

You’ll want to be ready when registration opens. Similar matches have filled up in less than a minute and every indication is this match will be no exception.

Founded in 1949 by Joyce Hornady, Hornady Manufacturing hornady.com is now the largest independent producer of bullets in the world in addition to manufacturing a respected line of reloading presses and tools.

The 2,000-acre Rockcastle resort is the newest addition to the Park Mammoth property located in south central Kentucky. For further information about the Rockcastle Shooting Center, visit http://www.RockcastleShootingCenter.com

At Brownells Everything is Guaranteed, period! ...Forever, 100%, with no restocking fees. Founded in 1939, they supply more than 30,000 firearms parts, accessories and gunsmithing tools to armorers, gunsmiths, and shooters worldwide. Brownells provides free tech help and there’s no minimum order size or small order fees. To order, or for more information, call 800-741-0015 or visit brownells.com and mention code PH5