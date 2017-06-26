Texas PD buys new shotguns with NRA Foundation grant

By Steve Nash

The Brownwood Bulletin

EARLY, Texas — The Early Police Department took possession Monday of five new shotguns thanks to a $2,623 grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.

The department’s current shotguns are old, and some need to be taken out of service, police said.

The old shotguns that still have use will be converted to less lethal shotguns and used to deploy bean bags rounds when needed in certain circumstances.

