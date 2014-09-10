Lights, Sights, Lasers Training Workshop Comes To San Antonio, Texas

Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 LE/MIL US Tour set to deliver FREE accredited training to Law Enforcement and Military personnel on October 16th & 17th in San Antonio, TX. The workshop is being hosted by the San Antonio Police Department.

Fort Worth, TX – Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 LE/MIL US Tour, the premier provider of FREE accredited training to Law Enforcement and Military personnel, will present its program at the San Antonio, Texas Police Department on October 16th & 17th.

The Lights, Sights, Lasers Tour anticipates delivering world-class training by Wes Doss and his team of Khyber professionals to more than 1,000 students this year from multiple local, state and federal agencies across the United States. During these training events, students receive first-hand exposure to the latest firearms sighting solutions from XS Sight Systems and weapon-mounted lasers from Crimson Trace. Highlighted at this location will be TerraLUX tactical flashlights and Partner Sponsor Steyr Arms, one of the world’s oldest firearms manufacturers. Scott O’Brien, CEO of Steyr Arms, expressed, “We are extremely pleased with the impact of our strategic training partnership with Wes Doss and Khyber Interactive Training, especially as part of the Lights, Sights, Lasers Training Workshop Tour. Having the ability to introduce police officers and military personnel around the country to our unparalleled lines of pistols and rifles through the LSL Tour has been very beneficial, as they get to experience the advantages our platforms bring to the tactical environment. They can feel the ergonomics and reduced recoil of our pistols and how our AUG A3 can become an integral part of law enforcement operations due to its compact size, accuracy and absolute reliability.”

“The LSL Tour is an exciting opportunity for officers and agencies to receive professional training to help increase their abilities in real-world circumstances,” said Wes Doss, Lead Trainer and founder of Khyber Interactive Associates. “When designing the course curriculum, I take into account extreme situations students will likely encounter. Based on their responses and that of our host agencies, we’re making a positive impact.” A portion of the training day is conducted in low-light conditions, providing students with the rare opportunity to train for encounters and confrontations that occur at night or in total darkness.

Students will also have the opportunity to experience products from Steyr Arms, Blade-Tech Industries, Rainier Arms, The Sharps Rifle Company, DRD Tactical, Gargoyles Performance Eyewear and TerraLUX.

For additional Tour information visit http://www.LSLTour.com. Class sizes are limited and pre-registration is required for this one-day (8 hour) accredited course. Follow the Tour on www.facebook.com/LightsSightsLasers.

Remaining LSL 2014 Tour Dates & Locations

• October 16 & 17: San Antonio Police Department – San Antonio, TX

• October 20 & 21: Marine Corps Air Station – Yuma, AZ