New Eclipse Powered System Is Powered Mobile Storage Made Easy

Fort Atkinson, Wis. - Spacesaver Corporation is setting a new standard in powered high-density mobile storage (HDMS) with the introduction of the Eclipse Powered System™. The Eclipse system is “power made easy” due to its automation and simplicity, making powered storage easier and more affordable for decision-makers in a diverse range of industries.

“We combined extensive customer research with Spacesaver’s experience and advanced technological capabilities to make the Eclipse Powered System better than any previous powered system,” says Christopher Batterman, Spacesaver Product Manager for High-Density Mobile Products. “The system is easier to customize for specific needs, it’s easier than ever to use, and offers features that make it easier to build a system that’s affordable, reliable and safe.”

The Eclipse Powered System has been engineered “from the floor up” with the latest technology, resulting in:

Menu-based configurability, meaning buyers can choose features and options on an “a la carte” basis to build the system they need. The modular design also allows the flexibility for future upgrades.

Better reliability due to fewer moving parts, non-contact limit switches (replacing mechanical switches), no-touch circuit boards and improved engineering to handle heavy use day in and day out.

Cost that compares favorably to Mechanical Assist systems with add-on safety features.

Safety and security paramount

The Eclipse Powered System offers a wide array of safety and security options to fit specific needs, whether it’s in a library that requires public access or an area where confidential records are kept. With the system, facility managers actually have more control because the “human factor” is eliminated. For example, the system can be programmed to automatically open a heavily used aisle, close all aisles, open aisles evenly for ventilation or move carriages to predetermined positions in the event of a fire.

The aisle access touchpad has only three buttons: stop, move left and move right. “Simplicity not only makes the unit safe and secure, but also very intuitive,” says Batterman. “User controls are designed to be as easy as riding in an elevator.”

Safety is further enhanced with a redesigned Zero Force Sensor® system (a Spacesaver exclusive), a series of infrared photoelectric beams that detect when a person or object is present in an open aisle. If a person or obstacle is detected, carriage movement stops until the person exits or the system is reset. The proven Photo Sweep® system also stops carriage travel when a person or object is contacted.

In addition, the optional PowerLink™ 24/7 remote monitoring system proactively spots potential problems and sends a message alerting a service technician, many times before the customer is even aware that the potential for a problem exists. The system’s building interface module also can be tied into a building’s fire alarm and security systems.

Should a power outage occur, a backup-power option automatically switches to batteries. With a rechargeable battery pack, the user also can move individual carriages at reduced speeds, so access to stored materials is never lost. In addition, the Eclipse Powered System allows companies to meet ADA accessibility requirements.

The Eclipse Powered System also offers lighting options, including energy-saving aisle lighting that illuminates only the occupied aisle and turns off lights automatically after a set period of inactivity.

“When building this new product, we set out to break the mold of existing powered systems,” says Batterman. “To do so, we conducted extensive market research that included customers in every applicable industry, as well as our distributors. The research, in turn, provided the foundation for the design of the Eclipse Powered System. The end result is a system that offers what today’s decision-makers truly need in powered high-density mobile storage.”