Spacesaver Introduces The Universal Weapons Rack

Spacesaver is proud to formally bring you the Universal Weapons Rack (UWR). Included in this launch is the first phase of the transportability aspect of the Universal Weapons Rack. The UWR and its family of accessories is the rack of today and for tomorrow. This rack can store virtually anything in an armory and allows personnel to organize their armory around their issuing neesd. They are not locked into one design. Organization and efficiency are now synonymous with armory storage.