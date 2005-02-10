Trijicon® Introduces New 2.5-10x56 AccuPoint Riflescope

Wixom, MI - Trijicon, the industry leader in self luminous firearms sighting systems, has introduced a new riflescope to its AccuPoint line. The new TR22 riflescope features a large 56mm objective lens for increased light gathering and a 30mm mil-spec tube for easy mounting on virtually any rifle. The variable power scope features magnification of 2.5 to 10 power.

Trijicon’s AccuPoint® dual-illuminated riflescopes were specifically designed to provide both hunters and sharpshooters with a bright, distinct aiming point in virtually any light. They incorporate Trijicon’s exclusive battery-free, dual-illumination technology featuring a super-precise, triangle-shaped tritium reticle for optimum brightness in low light…and a fiber optic light collector that automatically adjusts the brightness of the aiming point to existing light conditions. They also incorporate the revolutionary Bindon Aiming Concept (BAC), a both-eyes-open aiming method that allows the hunter to easily track a moving animal, to select a single animal from a herd, or to pick it out of a busy background much more easily than with a traditional riflescope.

The new TR22 56mm AccuPoint scope will be available from firearms dealers and distributors in 2005. For more information, please visit www.trijicon.com