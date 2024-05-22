REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
All-new ERD-1 red dot from C&H Precision is now available

May 22, 2024 01:20 PM
All-new ERD-1 rifle red dot optic is now available for purchase

C&H Precision

PRESS RELEASE

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — C&H Precision is proud to announce the all-new ERD-1 rifle red dot optic is now available for purchase. The ERD-1 debuted at the SHOT Show in January 2024, and is the second of three optics to become available from the new rifle optic line.

The ERD-1 is a motion-activated red dot that utilizes a shake-to-wake program and will go to sleep after 5 minutes of no activity. Designed to be mounted on guns using a Picatinny rail, this optic is waterproof and shockproof – capable of withstanding the tough tests of an outdoor enthusiast.

“Meticulously designed and extremely durable, the all-new ERD-1 is the pinnacle of marrying precision with strength,” said Buck Holly, owner of C&H Precision. “This rugged, large-windowed optic will be the perfect pair for any gas gun or pistol caliber carbine.”

This red-dot rifle optic’s 27.5-millimeter window has adjustable brightness with the first two levels compatible with night vision and levels 3 through 10 are standard daylight levels, parallax-free up to 100 yards. Utilizing a CR2032 battery, the ERD-1 will run for 50,000 hours on a single battery dependent on inclement weather conditions.

The MSRP for the C&H Precision ERD-1 is $494.95 and is available to ship immediately.

For more information on C&H Precision visit www.chpws.com.

About C&H Precision Family of Companies

C&H Precision is a family-owned and operated small business serving the shooting community from our headquarters in Richmond Hill, Georgia. We offer best-in-class pistol optics, optics mounting solutions and custom slide milling services backed by best-in-class customer service and support. The company recently broke ground on a new 50,000 square foot facility in Richmond Hill and expects to relocate its staff and all operations in the first quarter of 2025. More information on all C&H Precision products and services is available at www.chpws.com.

