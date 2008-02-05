Aspen Global Corp. conducts sales demonstration to law enforcement agencies

ATLANTA — Aspen Global Corp., formerly Oxford Educational Services, subsidiary C3 Defense Inc. announced today it has conducted sales demonstrations of its various products to multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the Southeast.

“It is exciting to see the response C3 Defense is receiving from law enforcement agencies,” said David Beck, President of Aspen Global Corp. “The demonstrations included various firearms but the focus was on the security laminate product lines. The security laminate has uses for law enforcement agencies ranging from windows and doors at police stations, windows of law enforcement vehicles, and visors. The security laminate product line could increase C3 Defense’s annual revenues by as much as $500,000 in 2008.”

C3 Defense Inc services include Security Consulting, Personal Protection, Site Assessments, Background and Lost Prevention Investigations, Foreign and Automatic Weapons Training. In addition we provide a variety of Specialized Training Classes. C3 Defense all also offers a full line of pistols, rifles, shotguns, ammunition, and optics and class III items to the civilian and professional markets. C3 Defense’s newest product addition is ACE Security Laminate which provides safety films and security laminates for windows and glass in buildings as well as vehicles.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the company as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.