PROJECT ALLEGIANCE: BERETTA LAUNCHES PROGRAM TO PROVIDE LINE-OF-DUTY DEATH BENEFIT AT NO COST TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS WHO PURCHASE SELECT BERETTA PRODUCTS

ACCOKEEK, MD (October 15, 2007) — Beretta is pleased to announce Project Allegiance a new program created to honor the commitment of law enforcement officers across America. Through this unique program, which takes effect Dec. 1, 2007, Beretta will offer active-duty law enforcement officers who purchase a Beretta Px4 Storm pistol a $10,000 line-of-duty death benefit valid for three years, at no cost to the officer and his or her family.

This program is designed to provide coverage if the officer is killed while in the line of duty. This benefit is available to local, state and federal law enforcement officers in the United States and its territories except in areas where prohibited by law. It does not require any medical exam and can be quickly activated by completing a simple activation card that will be provided at the time of purchase.

“Project Allegiance is our way thanking the men and women of law enforcement who dedicate their lives to serving our communities and nation,” stated Elio J. Oliva, Vice President, Law enforcement / Military Sales & Marketing. “We will continue to invest in Project Allegiance to deliver future benefits, products and services that will help enhance officer safety, protection and peace of mind,” said Mr. Oliva. “Beretta Law Enforcement strives to help protect those who safeguard others and Project Allegiance is a natural extension of that commitment.”

To qualify for the Project Allegiance line-of-duty death benefit, law enforcement officers simply need to purchase a Px4 Storm pistol, in any caliber, size or configuration from a qualified Beretta law enforcement dealer. Law enforcement agencies that decide to issue Beretta Px4 Storm pistols will also qualify for this unprecedented offer.

“We are very pleased to bring this program to law enforcement officers across the United States,” said Mr. Christopher Merritt, General Manager, Beretta USA. “In addition to delivering a $10,000 line-of-duty death benefit Project Allegiance will provide survivors of a fallen officer free counseling, legal and financial advice to help them when they need it most,” added Mr. Merritt. “Project Allegiance will continue to grow as Beretta develops new products and services that help protect law enforcement officers and their families”, said Mr. Merritt. The line-of-duty benefit is underwritten by Life Insurance Company of North America (LINA).

About Beretta Law Enforcement:

In addition to producing the celebrated M-9 pistol, the official sidearm of the five branches of the US Armed Forces, Beretta also outfits law enforcement agencies across the United States and international forces spanning every continent.

Through its recently-launched Total Solution™ system, Beretta combines the strengths and core-competencies of every company within the Beretta Holding Group to provide optimal products and services to the Law Enforcement and Defense community. Beretta’s Total Solution™ provides a complete array of products to suit diverse regional conditions and meet agency objectives and needs. These include the polymer Storm family of products (Cx4 carbines, Px4 pistols and Rx4 rifles), the Benelli line of shotguns, including the M4 Super 90, adopted by the USMC, the Sako and Tikka line of sniper rifles, the line of shotguns and pistols offered by Stoeger, and the hi-tech line of Optics manufactured in the US by Burris. Beretta also operates several armorer and tactical training schools across the United States. For additional information, visit berettale.com.

About Beretta:

Beretta established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide. For additional information visit www.berettausa.com.

