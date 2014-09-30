CMC Government Supply Offers Everything Glock Including Great Gear and Accessories

CMC Government Supply is a proud supplier of Glock pistols, gear and accessories. Glock is an extremely familiar name when it comes to firearms and CMC is happy to be featuring everything from apparel and knives to pistols and parts. Speaking of parts, customers love Glock Parts like the Black Extended Slide Release (SP07496) and the Glock Front Sight Tool (HEX). The Extended Slide release is easy to install and allows for better release of the slide and makes mag changes much quicker. The Front Sight Tool is a HEX wrench that perfectly fits the front sight of Glock pistols and enables you to install different sights. It is magnetized, heat tempered, and fits all Glock models. CMC is carrying Glock’s line of gun accessories including barrels, factory magazines, lights and sights. Conversion Kits are also available to convert the Glock to .22LR. Show your Glock pride with logo apparel like the “Glock Perfection” hats and shirts for men and women or a Glock beanie for cooler weather. Items come in many different colors and sizes. A Glock backpack or range bag will definitely make a statement this fall. Or accessorize with license plates or signs that show that you are a fan of Glock products. “Many CMC customers own Glocks. They enjoy getting the best prices on great Glock gear and accessories from CMC. From Glock parts to pistols, they keep coming back for more,” stated Debby Parker, Vice President of CMC Government Supply. Glock holsters and cases can also be found on CMC’s website where you can find the full line of Glock accessories. For more information, visit http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/Glock-c413.htm.