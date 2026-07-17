Autura Rebuilds the Marketplace That Moves 77,000 Unclaimed Vehicles a Year

PRESS RELEASE

HOUSTON — Autura, a leading provider of towing, impound, and vehicle management technology, today released the biggest update in the history of Autura Marketplace, the digital auction platform connecting unclaimed vehicle sellers with a verified national buyer network.

Autura Marketplace enters this launch already leading the category: more than 230,000 registered users, 77,000+ vehicles listed annually, and an 82% sell-through rate against a 54% industry average. The new release touches every stage of the process, from listing and bidding to payment and pickup.

“Sellers and buyers in this market have gone decades without modern tools,” said Kevin Leigh, Vice President of Marketplace at Autura. “This release is 18 months of work from multiple teams, built side by side with impound lot owners, towing operators, and buyers of every kind, from individuals looking for a daily driver or a flip project to enterprise resellers buying in bulk.”

What Changed for Sellers

Listings go live in minutes, not days. A new offline-capable inspection app lets lot staff document vehicles with no connection and sync automatically once back online. Direct integrations with Autura’s Towing Management Software platforms, TOPS and Aries, eliminate duplicate data entry, and smart VIN-based templates surface the vehicle details buyers want to see.

Auctions are no longer scheduled cycles. Every vehicle gets its own continuous, on-demand auction, so bidders are live at all times instead of waiting for a batch to open. Reserve prices, minimum bids, auto-extensions, and custom run times give sellers full control, and public auctions, private sales, and bulk-buy options work at any scale. Faster sales mean cleared lot space and more value recovered from impound inventory.

Payment risk moves off the seller’s plate. Autura Verified Payments is now standard on every transaction, cutting payment time and screening out bad actors and buyers with insufficient funds. Sellers pay zero platform fees, keeping maximum profit on every vehicle sold, and a partnership with Avalara handles sales tax collection and remittance automatically.

More on seller features: autura.com/marketplace/sell

What Changed for Buyers

Finding the right vehicle is faster and more precise. Location-based search shows the nearest vehicles first, saved filters return best-match inventory only, and favoriting makes it easy to track vehicles worth watching. A new My Autura dashboard keeps active bids and purchase history in one place, and multi-bid mode lets buyers bid on multiple vehicles in a single action.

Bidding is more transparent. Every listing now includes required condition fields, photos, and detailed vehicle information, and winning bidders see the full purchase price, including taxes and fees, calculated automatically at checkout.

Pickup, historically the messiest part of any vehicle auction, is now standardized. Instructions and seller details land in the buyer’s inbox the moment payment clears, eliminating phone tag, cash exchanges, and confusion.

More on buyer features: autura.com/marketplace/buy

“Unclaimed vehicle disposition has run on phone calls, paper, and impound lot handshakes for decades,” said Rudy Nieto, CEO of Autura. “Every vehicle sitting on a lot is revenue an operator can’t collect and space a community can’t use. This release turns that into real infrastructure, available to every impound lot in the country.”

About Autura

Autura builds software for the people who keep communities moving. Its platform connects law enforcement agencies, tow operators, dispatchers, impound lot owners, and vehicle remarketing professionals with the technology they need to manage towing, impound, and vehicle disposition operations efficiently and transparently. Autura Marketplace connects buyers and sellers of unclaimed vehicles nationwide, creating liquidity in a market that has long operated without modern infrastructure.

