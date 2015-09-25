It’s All About Your FUTURE!

November 12 & 13, 2015

Rosen Shingle Creek - Orlando, Florida

A new initiative offered exclusively by the

FBI National Academy Associates to assist in preparing the

“Best of the Best” transition from a law enforcement career.

Join us for a dynamic one and a half day summit totally dedicated to giving you the guidance and tools to help you make the right decisions, and provide resources to assist you with determining what areas and industries to consider when transitioning and planning your future after law enforcement.

In a recent survey of our members on Life After Law Enforcement it indicated that 90% of our members are very interested in resources that will assist them in making the transition from their law enforcement career. Those that responded to the survey, the majority indicated they will be retiring within the next 1-3 years. The survey also indicated only 17% of the respondents felt prepared to take that next step!

SPEAKERS

Thursday, November 12, 2015

Public to Private Career Transition Considerations

Alan A. Malinchak, 163rd Session, FBI (retired), CEO Eclat Transitions, LLC

Day 1 will focus on issues people face in a career transition as they prepare to navigate private market career opportunities. Transitional issues will be discussed related to retirement drivers, financial considerations, professional reinvention, emotional factors and the requisite transferable knowledge, skills and abilities required to venture into private industry. Additionally, a particular focus will be made regarding resumes, networking, interviewing and negotiating salary and benefits.

Friday, November 13, 2015

Transitioning to the RIGHT Career

TJ Gilroy, former US Marine Corps officer, author of The Holy Hand Grenade and founder of The Right Career by TMG Associates, LLC

When you transition from law enforcement do you want a job, a career, or the RIGHT career? The Right career requires that you know: What you really want, Your gift - your greatest talent and Who you really are. These are the attributes that will set you apart and describe what you have to offer. Armed with that knowledge and some training on dress, verbiage and interviewing techniques you will be in the driver’s seat in finding your right career. This presentation touches on all these subjects and more. It is a departure from traditional job hunting and career placement firms which only focus on applying for jobs that are “available”.

Location:

Life After Law Enforcement will be held at the Rosen Shingle Creek, 9939 Universal Blvd., Orlando, Florida 32819. A special room rate of $115.00 has been secured and is available three (3) days prior and three (3) days after the summit (based on availability). For reservations call (866) 996-6338 and reference FBINAA. www.rosenshinglecreek.com

Registration Fees:

Active FBINAA Members: $125.00

Non-Members: $150.00

Included in your registration fees are two (2) continental breakfasts and one (1) lunch.

The Life After Law Enforcement Summit is OPEN to all active/retired law enforcement. You do NOT have to be an NA graduate to attend.

Dress is business casual.

For further information concerning the Life After Law Enforcement Summit, hotel accommodations, or registration, please contact Becky Storm at (703) 632-1911