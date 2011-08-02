The National Law Enforcement Officers Relief Fund Selects Sarasota for Their Inaugural Golf Tournament

The newly created National Law Enforcement Officers Relief Fund, INC. (LEORF) has chosen TPC Prestancia as their first national tournament on October 17, 2011.

The tournament will accommodate one hundred twenty-eight golfers. Fees are all inclusive covering cart rentals, access to practice facilities including putting greens and the driving range, as well as lunch at the clubhouse. The facilities will be available beginning at 7:00 a.m. prior to the 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

Offering two challenging and beautiful golf courses, TPC Prestancia has been the host of 8 Champion Tour tournaments hosting players such as Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, and Chi Chi Rodriguez.

TPC Prestancia, celebrated its 25th Anniversary last year and has been a favorite golf site for the community “The Best of the Best” by Sarasota Magazine as well as receiving the “Subscribers Choice Award” by the Florida Golf Magazine among other accolades. Golfers will have access to a challenging and beautiful course as well as practice facilities including a driving range, bunker play, as putting, and chipping areas.

While a number of sponsors have already stepped forward, there are a host of spots available in twenty affordable levels. In addition, others businesses, organizations, and individuals are encouraged to donate items for a raffle as well as prizes for the longest putt, longest drive, and a hole-in-one. The Golf Classic Commemorative Journal also offers advertising space ranging from low cost business card space up to full page coverage.

Commenting on the sponsors who have already stepped forward, tournament committee chairman Dan Farrell said, “Law Enforcement Officers face disaster every day, protecting and serving their communities—often while risking their own lives. On behalf of the Law Enforcement Community, we would like to thank you for your support.”

Bob Stitt, marketing director and a retired Ohio State Trooper added, “I am gratified with the way the Sarasota community has embraced the tournament and are willing to support law enforcement officers and their families around the nation in their time of need.”

In describing the purpose of the event Farrell said, “The fund was established to provide support and resources to officers and family members of the law enforcement community. The organization will without restriction provide assistance to law enforcement personnel as well as their immediate family members who have suffered loss as a result of disaster, violence, injury or any other calamity.”

With more than thirty years of experience servicing law enforcement officers, the Sarasota based International Union of Police Associations, AFL-CIO formed the LEORF a year and a half ago as a 501©(3) not for profit organization to improve their ability to assist officers and their families in times of need.

Anyone interested in either sponsoring the tournament, advertising in the Golf Classic Commemorative Journal, or joining a foursome can find details on the website http://leorfgc.org/ or by calling the International Union of Police Associations at 941-487-2560.

About the International Union of Police Associations

Originally chartered in 1979, the International Union of Police Associations, AFL-CIO is the only AFL-CIO chartered labor union that exclusively represents law enforcement officers and other support personnel. The more than 100,000 law enforcement personnel (one out of every four eligible) represented by the I.U.P.A. are all full time employees of law enforcement agencies ranging from line officers up to first line supervisors as well as civilian employees. The I.U.P.A.’s mission is to protect and advance officers’ wages, benefits and work conditions. Membership includes officers from agencies throughout the United States and in the Caribbean. More information is available at www.iupa.org.

