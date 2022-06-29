Jenoptik awarded contract with NCPA for license plate recognition solutions

JUPITER, FL. — Jenoptik, a leading manufacturer of smart mobility solutions, is pleased to announce they have been awarded a contract with the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) for their highly advanced fixed and mobile License Plate Recognition (LPR) solutions. This partnership gives agencies access to Jenoptik’s products and solutions through the cooperative.

Among the four vendors awarded, Jenoptik ranked highest in the total point value comprised of five categories based on quality, performance, and pricing. “NCPA is proud to award Jenoptik a contract for Fixed and Mobile License Plate Recognition. Jenoptik will bring great value to our agencies through their state-of-the-art LPR technology,” says Madison Huemmer, Manager, Member & Vendor Support, NCPA.

“The NCPA purchasing contract provides greater opportunities for agencies to safeguard their roads and communities with proven public safety solutions” said Finbarr O’Carroll, President of Jenoptik’s Smart Mobility Solutions division in the Americas. “Through this purchasing cooperative, the procurement process is streamlined and includes competitive rates for our powerful LPR solutions that enhance safety in our communities.”

About Jenoptik’s Smart Mobility Solutions division

Jenoptik’s Smart Mobility Solutions division provides photonics-based, innovative and sustainable solutions, including technology and services for Road Safety, Public Security and Road User Charging. Our customers include local and governmental authorities, police and enforcement agencies, as well as public and private organizations.

As pioneers of sensor-based road safety cameras and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR/ALPR), Traffic Law Enforcement and ANPR technology is at the core of our product portfolio. Our solutions cover a wide range of stationary and mobile applications such as vehicle monitoring and classification, average and spot speed, red-light enforcement including additional features, civil security, as well as road user charging and emission control, using video analytics and artificial intelligence.

As an end-to-end solution provider, we support our customers with the provision of roadside equipment and software, including integration, installation and maintenance through to full-service operation of our solutions. Our powerful data management solutions turn data into knowledge with automated data processing and real-time analytics. We continue to research and develop new and emerging sensors and solutions, with new platforms optimized for emerging sectors such as Connected and Autonomous Vehicles.

Our strong global presence and installation base is supported by a reliable partner network. With innovation as our driving force, Jenoptik is a world-leading enabler for smart mobility, with intelligent solutions and services constantly evolving to help make roads, journeys, communities and our environment safer around the globe.

About NCPA

NCPA (National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance) is a leading national government purchasing cooperative working to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. NCPA utilizes state-of-the-art procurement resources and solutions that result in cooperative purchasing contracts that ensure all public agencies are receiving products and services of the highest quality at the lowest prices. NCPA works with a lead public agency, who competitively solicits master contracts. Contracts are based on quality, performance, and most importantly pricing. Learn more at NCPA.