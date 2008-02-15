L-3 Products Expands Thermal Imaging Portfolio with Advanced Pocket-sized Camera That Offers Enhanced Clarity and Affordability

The Thermal-Eye® X-150 Extends L-3’s Line with a Powerful New Tool Perfect for Public Safety and Security Operation

DALLAS—L-3 Infrared Products, an industry leader in technologically-advanced and affordable thermal imaging cameras, announced today that it is extending its product line with the launch of the new Thermal-Eye® X-150. Offering the same ease of use and durability of its X-100 predecessor, the new lightweight Thermal-Eye® X-150 has a longer operating life of six hours and can detect activity from more than 1,000 feet away in total darkness.

“Expanding our product portfolio makes advanced thermal imaging technology more available to law enforcement, government and military organizations that are working to ensure everyone’s safety,” said Richard Darlow, president of L-3 Infrared Products.

Security and law enforcement specialists agree that L-3’s superior thermal technology makes the X-150 an indispensable surveillance tool for today’s safety organizations. The remarkable visibility delivered by L-3’s complete line of thermal imagers gives users an incomparable advantage which is unmatched by the naked eye. This proves particularly significant when viewing is inhibited by total darkness or smoke clouds resulting from explosions, fires or natural disasters, among a variety of other compromising scenarios.

L-3 thermal imagers are used across all major law enforcement applications, including tactical, patrol, surveillance, investigation and search and rescue. Designed for simple operation and optimal flexibility, the expandable Thermal-Eye® X-150 allows public safety, first responders and security operations personnel to use this powerful new tool for surveillance safety and sharper scene visibility. Suggested retail is $6,890.

The Thermal-Eye® X-150 incorporates an upgraded amorphous silicon engine for improved image clarity and picture definition because it captures more heat sensitivity. This gives users a more sophisticated and detailed processed image with enhanced gradations of black and white for even greater sharpness and clarity.

These state-of-the art features enable the operator to better tag heat sources from objects, making the X-150 an invaluable resource for variety of operations including fugitive pursuit and disturbed-surface assessment to force protection and routine patrols.

“Our new Thermal-Eye® X-150 is perfect for customers whose thermal imaging and pricing requirements fall between our popular Thermal-Eye® X-50 and X200xp product offerings,” said Darlow. “The launch of the Thermal-Eye® X-150 addresses the demands of the emerging middle market and strengthens our position to lead the thermal imaging industry by providing highly affordable, pocket-sized thermal cameras to a wider group of end users.”

L-3 Infrared Products also offers a complete line of thermal imaging cameras including

Thermal-Eye® X-50:

This affordable simple to operate handheld camera only weighs 13 ounces and helps law enforcers maintain the upper hand. The camera stows easily in a pocket, making it possible to access the device quickly in the field or on the run. Unlike traditional night vision technology, the X-50 is not affected by bright lights, glare or shadows. The X-50 can detect human activity from more than 305 meters away in total darkness. These benefits make it ideal for helping users survey an entire scene safely without exposing the location of law enforcement officers or crime scene investigators. Suggested retail: $4,995.

Thermal-Eye® X200xp:

This top-of-the line handheld thermal imaging camera offers unmatched performance and the industry’s highest quality resolution best suited for military and high-level field operations. It makes sense that the Thermal-Eye® X200xp is the thermal imaging camera of choice by U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan who rely on L-3’s leading IR imaging technology everyday. This premier camera gives users the unparallel ability to detect human activity from up to 450 meters away. The Thermal-Eye® X200xp features a sophisticated image processing for best-in-class image quality coupled with an incomparable value and price. It also weighs just 13 ounces and operates on a 2AA lithium or alkaline battery. Suggested retail: $9,116.

About L-3 Communications

Headquartered in New York City, L-3 Communications employs over 64,000 people worldwide and is a prime contractor in aircraft modernization and maintenance, C3ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) systems and government services. L-3 is also a leading provider of high technology products, subsystems and systems. The company reported 2007 sales of $14 billion.

To learn more about L-3, please visit the company’s web site at www.L-3Com.com.