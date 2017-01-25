Evidence management software integrates with Panasonic toughpad

QueTel announces the availability of its evidence management system on the new fully rugged Panasonic Toughpad® FZ-N1 all-in-one handheld device. The Android 5.1.1 operating system is fully interoperable with the TraQ evidence management software, allowing police property and evidence custodians to take inventory of evidence shelves, transfer items to court and the lab, scan items to disposition, and move from shelf to shelf within the property room.

In field tests with clients who have had problems with other handheld devices, the feedback has been very positive and they have reported plans to replace the legacy units with the Toughpad FZ-N1. The next application for the device will support QueTel’s Quartermaster TraQ with enhanced mobile functions to receive, issue, inventory, and transfer equipment, apparel, and supplies.

According to field test users, the Toughpad handheld lives up to its name in terms of its ruggedness and reliability, and the angled rear-facing barcode scanner performs much better than scanners on other devices. In addition, P&E TraQ on the Toughpad FZ-N1” can communicate with the database directly via Wi-Fi or it can store data in the handheld device and upload it later via a USB connection.

QueTel’s latest version of mobile barcode scanner software directly descends from an application written a quarter of a century ago for a handheld device that could store only 16 KB of data (vs 16 GB in the Panasonic device). Now customers can replace their traditional analog mobile hand held scanners with the Toughpad FZ-N1, providing a sleek form factor and fully rugged design capable of performing in a variety of environments without fail. Additional features include a sunlight-viewable display, 10-point capacitive multi-touch with rain sensing and glove touch mode, quick charging standard battery pack, and a powerful Wi-Fi radio for always-on connectivity.

About QueTel:

QueTel’s software saves time and increases accountability for law enforcement agencies. The TraQ Suite family of applications encompasses evidence management, digital evidence management (including redacation), forensic laboratory management (LIMS), and quartermaster inventory. For 25 years, we have served agencies with implementation services, consulting, and, recently, BWC video redaction services.