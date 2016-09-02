Integrating PremierOne with QueTel’s total evidence management system

QueTel Corporation announces that it has developed an interface between its TraQ Suite and Motorola’s PremierOne RMS for Prince William County (Virginia) Police Department. The interface between QueTel’s total evidence management system and Motorola’s CAD and records management software helps officers by eliminating duplicate data entry, saves time for evidence custodians, and simplifies work for detectives and prosecutors in preparing cases for court.

After collecting evidence and taking still images, videos, and recorded statements at the scene, officers return to the station to submit physical and digital evidence. When they open TraQ Suite to describe evidence and upload digital files, they find the details of the case and involved persons already copied from PremierOne. This avoids duplicate entry and reduces errors. They use TraQ’s simple wizard both to describe evidence items and to upload digital files.

As each digital file uploads, TraQ automatically verifies and authenticates it to insure originality and perfect upload. After describing evidence items officers print and affix barcodes to them indicate in which locker they have placed them. They print and apply barcodes to each evidence item, note the locker number, and put them in lockers awaiting pick up by the Criminal Evidence Unit.

In return for providing incident and person data to TraQ, the interface uploads the listings of property and digital files in TraQ to PremierOne. The digital files remain in TraQ but investigators can see all the evidence records in one location.

The importance of developing an interface between the two systems is to take advantage of the state-of-the-art evidence management capabilities provided by the TraQ Suite, while eliminating duplicate data entry for officers. Management of evidence is paperless, including an all-electronic purge process, with the exception of letters to owners to retrieve unneeded property.

The Prince William County Police Department, is a CALEA, Gold Standard, accredited agency serving 440,000 residents in Northern Virginia with a sworn force of 660 officers.

TraQ Suite is the product of a quarter of a century of technological and features development by QueTel and in addition to total evidence management it includes modules for tracking and managing forensic requests, quartermaster inventory, impounded vehicles, and training.

PremierOne from Motorola Solutions innovative CAD and RMS solution for emergency services.