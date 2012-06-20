Modesto Police Purchase AXON Flex On-Officer Cameras

Flex Adopted in conjunction with EVIDENCE.com back-end solution

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced a significant order by the Modesto Police Department (CA) for 131 of TASER’s new AXON™ Flex™ On-Officer Cameras -- a video recording system that seamlessly captures video evidence from the officer’s perspective.

“The viewer gets a firsthand look at what the officer is experiencing, what the officer is dealing with, whether it’s inside or outside a residence, far beyond the roadways of a traditional camera on a patrol car,” said Lieutenant Rick Armendariz of the Modesto Police Department. “The officers will be able to activate the camera and record basically the events as they unfold.”

This order is expected to ship in the second quarter of 2012 and includes one year of EVIDENCE.com service.

“We are thrilled with the Modesto Police Department’s decision to deploy Flex on-officer cameras with their patrol officers,” said Rick Smith, Founder and CEO of TASER International. “The Flex cameras can transform how evidence is collected and preserved, enabling a fresh approach to policing that will not only reduce costs, but can enable a new level of trust and transparency between the public safety community and society as a whole.”

“The AXON Flex solution allows officers the flexibility to choose which mounting configuration best suits their needs and unique circumstances, while EVIDENCE.com cloud-based service continues to serve as the most powerful back-end solution available with features like secure evidence sharing and case management with advanced user access controls. Our technology can resolve issues of meritless complaints, improve officer training and provide communities enhanced transparency. At less than one-third the cost of in-car video systems and with its ability to help reduce litigation costs, this system ultimately provides a return on investment by saving taxpayer dollars while also providing protection to officers,” concluded Smith.

To complement the camera solution, TASER provides EVIDENCE.com service, an industry-leading evidence management system. The AXON Flex system offers maximum flexibility and can be configured to plug-and-play with EVIDENCE.com service, or for local download at agencies that elect to build and maintain local digital evidence management systems.

The AXON Flex on-office camera is competitively priced at $699 for the base camera with a wide variety of accessories available.

