Oregon State Police Orders 454 TASER X2 ECDs

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Deploy 162 TASER X2s

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced two significant TASER® X2™ electronic control device (ECD) orders by the Oregon State Police and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

TASER received the first order from the Oregon State Police for 454 TASER X2 ECDs. This is a full deployment of X2s for all of its patrol and fish and wildlife troopers.

The second order received is from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (NV) for 162 TASER X2 ECDs and various related accessories.

These orders are expected to ship in the second quarter of 2012.

“Oregon State Police is committed to providing our troopers with the equipment and training needed to handle potential use of force situations with the appropriate level of response while minimizing injuries to our troopers and suspects,” said Oregon State Police Superintendent Richard Evans. “Whether our troopers are working in remote areas with little available backup, or other areas where we have back up or are assisting other police agencies, the addition of the TASER X2 will be an important and viable option to help control encounters that could escalate into violent and harmful situations.”

“The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has an enduring relationship with TASER International as a vendor, and we are currently testing the next generation of electric control device,” said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesman Officer Marcus Martin. “We look forward to the increased capabilities the TASER X2 may provide our officers- as well as the increased accountability. We feel that the TASER ECD provides a tool to bring potentially volatile circumstances to a safe conclusion for the citizens of Las Vegas and our officers.”

“We are encouraged by the continued positive response of the law enforcement community to the TASER X2 ECDs,” said Rick Smith, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of TASER International. “We are thrilled with the decision by the Oregon State Police to begin with a full deployment of TASER ECDs for its troopers to further improve safety for their communities, and their troopers.”

The TASER X2 ECD was launched in 2011 as TASER’s next generation ECD which provides a second shot capability, charge metering for improved safety, Trilogy™ Logs with detailed firing and electrical pulse information, automatic shut off ability, compatibility with TASER CAM™ HD audio/video camera system, and free data upload access to TASER’s EVIDENCE.com secure, cloud based data storage and management solution service.

