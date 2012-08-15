TASER Receives Significant Cartridge and Digital Power Magazine International Orders

Export growth continues with ‘TASER Experience’

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. today announced a significant international order for 60,000 TASER® cartridges and 6,900 digital power magazines totalling more than $US 1.47 million.

The order will be shipped and recognized in the third and fourth quarters of 2012. No further customer information is being given at this time.

“This one large order of cartridges and power supplies is for multiple local police forces within an unnamed country that enables these agencies a continuation of TASER deployment and advanced training, which promotes responsible use of our life-saving technology,” said Rick Smith, CEO and founder of TASER International, Inc. “There is no doubt that our expansion of the ‘TASER Experience’ to our international customers is working to provide an increased partnership with our international distributors and customers. We have seen continued export sales success with our intense focus on providing local master instructor training, risk management, medical and safety seminars, and adding in-country teams. The entire TASER Experience to drive innovation in public safety continues to redefine world-class customer support and is proving effective.”

