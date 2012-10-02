TASER Receives Two Large Orders for X2 ECD Upgrades

Law enforcement agencies purchase 1035 X2 ECDs with TASER Protection Plan

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. today announced two significant TASER® X2™ electronic control device (ECD) orders using the new TASER Protection Plan for a total of 1035 X2s sold. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department (AZ) purchased 600 X2 ECDs while another agency purchased 435 X2 units.

Sheriff Clarence W. Dupnik announced that prior to purchasing the TASER X2 ECDs, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department completed a thorough test and evaluation of the newer X2 model. This upgrade is the third generation of TASER ECDs for Pima County replacing the aging TASER X26 ECDs as they were sone of the very first agencies to purchase the X26s when they debuted in 2003. The new X2 allows for more accuracy, dual shot and warning arc capabilities, and is more rugged and durable in its design. The X2 is the latest piece of equipment provided to deputies and weapons qualified corrections officers in Pima County.

“The TASER Protection Plan (TPP) is working well and allowing these agencies to go full deployment, with protection over the program’s service life, while making five low annual payment,” said Dan Behrendt, chief financial officer of TASER International. “The TPP reinforces TASER’s commitment to helping agencies upgrade outdated technology while staying within limited capital budgets. The customers can reduce the upfront cost to upgrade their technology and have a predictable payment plan that spreads the expense over time.”

The Pima County order was received and expected to ship in the third quarter of 2012 while the other order was received and expected to ship in the fourth quarter 2012.

About TASER Protection Plan

The TASER Protection Plan is a new financing program that allows agencies to conserve capital, build predictability into their budgets, and most importantly lock in savings. To learn more please visit: www.TASER.com/TPP. Participation is subject to approval and completion of financing.

Links

TASER on Twitter

TASER on Facebook

TASER X2 ECD Photos

TASER X2 Videos

TASER Protection Plan (TPP)

TASER Blog

New French Website Address

New Brazilian Website Address

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. is a global provider of safety technologies that protect life and protect truth. More than 16,800 public safety agencies in 107 countries rely on TASER® electronic control devices (ECDs) and AXON on-officer camera systems to help protect and serve. Today, the use of TASER ECDs has saved more than 96,000 lives from potential death or serious injury while TASER innovations benefit individuals and families too, providing personal protection and accountability while maintaining regard for life. Since 1994, more than 251,000 individuals have relied on TASER technology as a means for effective personal safety. Learn more about TASER International and its solutions at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.