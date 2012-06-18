Agencies Accelerate TASER X2 Adoption

Company Announces New Deployments of 2,500 X2 and 240 X26 Systems

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced several orders from large agencies for more than 2,500 TASER® X2™ electronic control devices (ECDs) and more than 240 TASER X26™ ECDs.

These previously un-announced orders from large agency customers are expected to ship in the second quarter of 2012. With these significant orders, the company expects revenue for the quarter to exceed $25 million.

“We are delighted that more leading agencies are upgrading from the TASER X26 to the new TASER X2 platform,” said Rick Smith, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TASER International, Inc. “The X2 offers improved performance in all key areas: improved effectiveness, accountability features, reliability, and safety enhancements. We are seeing significant interest from agencies seeking to take advantage of our upgrade trade-in offer valid through June 30, 2012.”

Agencies trading-in TASER ECDs can receive up to $365 in trade-in credits (including TASER TASER CAM™ cameras) through June 30, 2012. While the trade-in program will continue through the end of 2012, the trade-in credits decrease after June 30, and decrease again on September 30. For more information, visit www.TASER.com/upgrade

Due to operational and security policies, further information will not be released regarding these deployments.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR) is a global provider of safety technologies that protect life and protect truth. More than 16,800 public safety agencies in 107 countries rely on TASER® electronic control devices (ECDs) and AXON on-officer camera systems to help protect and serve. Today, the use of TASER ECDs has saved more than 91,000 lives from potential death or serious injury while TASER innovations benefit individuals and families too, providing personal protection and accountability while maintaining regard for life. Since 1994, more than 244,000 individuals have relied on TASER technology as a means for effective personal safety. Learn more about TASER International and its solutions at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.