Another Product Liability Lawsuit Dismissed Against TASER

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.—TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices, announced that the plaintiffs agreed to dismiss TASER International from the personal injury product liability lawsuit filed as Lopez et al. v. City of Chicago et al., United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. No moneys were paid for this voluntary dismissal.

This lawsuit represents the fifty-eighth (58th) wrongful death or injury lawsuit that has been dismissed or judgment entered in favor of TASER International. This number includes a small number of police officer training injury lawsuits that were settled and dismissed in cases where the settlement economics to TASER International were significantly less than the cost of litigation. TASER International has not lost any product liability lawsuit

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International’s products protect life. TASER provides advanced Electronic Control Devices (ECDs) for use in the law enforcement, medical, military, corrections, professional security, and personal protection markets. TASER devices use proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative, or high-risk subjects who pose a risk to law enforcement officers, innocent citizens, or themselves in a manner that is generally recognized as a safer alternative to other uses of force. For more information please call TASER International at (800) 978-2737 or visit our website at www.TASER.com.