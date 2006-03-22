Candlelight Vigil this FRIDAY starts the weekend of TASER Foundation Activities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 13, 2006 - The TASER Foundation for Fallen Officers and the Untouchables Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club will hold a live auction sponsored by the Bank of Arizona on March 25 at 11:15 a.m. at the TASER International headquarters 17800 N. 85th St, Scottsdale, AZ. The auction is part of “Takin’ the Ride” Motorcycle Rally Event March 24-26, 2006. As with all TASER Foundation events, 100% of all net proceeds from the auction and weekend event will go directly to the families of fallen officers.

The “Born to Ride” live auction sponsored by the Bank of Arizona is free. A preview of these items is available during the Candlelight Memorial Service on March 24 held at TASER International. The auction includes many unique items such as:

Super Bowl XXX collectible items including stat sheet from the locker room

Joe Montana autographed 1991 football card

Drew Bledsoe autographed photo

Emmitt Smith limited edition lithograph signed by artist A. Douglas (not autographed)

Drew Bledsoe limited edition lithograph 124 of 1993 signed by artist A. Douglas

Jerry Rice autographed San Francisco 49ers pennant

Bobby Hull autographed Chicago Blackhawks pennant

Leonardo DiCaprio autographed 8x10 color photo

Richard Dean Anderson autographed 8x10 color photo

Marty Stewart autographed 8x10 color photo

Alicia Silverstone autographed 8x10 color photo

Tom Cruise autographed 8x10 B&W photo

R. Lee Ermey aka “The Gunny” (Full Metal Jacket) autographed 8x10 photo + autographed Glock team ball cap

Harry Potter Canadian mint coins and filmstrip presentation

“Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” original film cells from the theatrical release of the movie including a faux gold ring

Star Wars Limited Edition #2 of 500 Darth Vader filmstrip

Don Knotts signed photo of “Barney Fife” B&W

Sean Connery signed 8x10 B&W photo

Private performance by Nick Nicholson and “Let It Ride” band

Ride-a-Long with Phoenix Police Department

Elvis Presley Gold Record 45, “Hard Pressed Woman”

Johnny Cash Gold Record LP, “Johnny Cash Super Hits”

Garth Brooks autographed CD, “Ropin the Wind”

“Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” original film cell

“Dirty Harry” prop badges

“James Bond” M15 prop badge

Golf foursomes

USA flag flown over Camp Bucca in Iraq

7 Nights Ocean Front Condo in Cabo San Lucas - valued at over $5,000

Amara Creekside Resort in Sedona two nights stay

Custom helmets and gifts certificates

Other highlights of the event include:

Candlelight Memorial Service

Friday, March 24 at 6 p.m. - Free Admission

Community Fair

Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. - Free Admission. Booths, Vendors, Kids Play Area (inflatables, putting green and magician), “Born to Ride” Auction sponsored by the Bank of Arizona, Martial Arts presentations (10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.), the Indianapolis Police Department’s award winning Motorcycle Drill Team presentation at 2:45 p.m. and all day Music and Food

Mark Wills Concert

Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. - Tickets $25

“Takin’ the Ride” Motorcycle Rally and Poker Run sponsored by Vetrano Financial Services Sunday, March 26 - $25 per rider or $40 per couple. Register at TASER International, Inc. at 8 a.m. with a 10 a.m. departure. (The Poker Run is a raffle only. At each stop, every rider receives one playing card. At the end of the ride, the best hand wins a TASER® X26C Citizen Defense System valued at $1,000.)

Supporters of law enforcement can learn more about the weekend events, or register for the motorcycle ride and poker run online at www.TakingtheRide.com or www.TASERFoundation.org.