Michigan Department of Corrections and Hammond Police Department Deploy TASER X2 with TASER CAM HD

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., - TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced several recent orders for its new TASER® X2™ electronic control device (ECD) TASER CAM™ HD recorders.

The following orders were received in the second quarter and are expected to ship in the second quarter of 2012:

•Michigan Department of Corrections (MI) - 143 TASER X2 ECDs with TASER CAM HD recorders

•Hammond Police Department (IN) - 50 TASER X2 ECDs with TASER CAM HD recorders

•Stoughton Police Department (MA) - 45 TASER X2 ECDs with TASER CAM HD recorders

•Fort Smith Police Department (AR) - 11 TASER X2 ECDs with TASER CAM HD recorders

“We believe that on-officer video systems significantly enhance the relationship of trust between public safety agencies and the communities they serve,” said Rick Smith, Chief Executive Officer of TASER International. “We are seeing accelerating adoption of our video systems, including the new TASER CAM HD recorder. We believe on-officer video technology is reaching a tipping point, becoming a strategic focus of the public safety community in efforts to control costs while delivering better, more transparent service.”

The TASER X2 was launched in 2011 as TASER’s next generation ECD which provides a second shot capability, charge metering for improved safety, Trilogy logs with detailed firing and electrical pulse information, automatic shut off ability, compatibility with TASER CAM HD high definition color video camera system, and free data upload access to TASER’s EVIDENCE.com™ secure, cloud based data storage and management solution service.

