New Radial Ammunition Key Technology to Prevent Firing of Lethal Rounds

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.—TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices, today announced it will debut the new TASER(tm) X12 LLS Mossberg® shotgun during the 2008 SHOT Show in Las Vegas to be held February 2-5, 2008. The TASER X12 Less Lethal Shotgun (LLS) is a fully integrated less-lethal platform manufactured by Mossberg that has been optimized for the TASER(tm) eXtended Range Electronic Projectile (XREP), while providing for integration of the TASER® X26 electronic control device (ECD) for close-in engagements. The TASER X12 LLS includes TASER(tm) Radial(tm) Ammunition Key technology (patent pending) to prevent the system from accepting lethal 12-gauge rounds in order to remove the possibility of end users loading a lethal round in a less-lethal system during high stress situations.

TASER International will be in booth number 22117 in the Gold Hall outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center this weekend. Mossberg will be in booth number 4751 in the central exhibit halls (C1-C5.1).

“In speaking with our customers and law enforcement experts, we found that many law enforcement agencies would prefer dedicated 12-gauge systems for less-lethal use only,” commented Rick Smith, Chief Executive Officer of TASER International, Inc. “However, none of the systems on the market today actually prevent the operator from inadvertently loading a deadly round of buckshot or slugs. The TASER X12 LLS is designed with the important safeguard of precluding the possibility of lethal accidents through round mis-identification.”

The TASER X12 LLS provides a dedicated less-lethal platform based on the proven Mossberg 500 shotgun which is the only 12-gauge system to attain Mil-Spec certification.

In addition to the TASER(tm) Radial(tm) Ammunition Key system, the TASER X12 LLS also provides the following features:

” A high twist, rifled barrel system that is optimized for the lower velocities of less-lethal projectiles. Whereas standard Mossberg rifled barrels have a twist of 1 in 36 inches, the twist ratio for the TASER X12 LLS is 1 in 18 inches This higher twist rate provides enhanced projectile stability at the lower velocities used for less-lethal projectiles such as the TASER XREP projectile.

” A Picatinny Rail system with the X-Rail(tm) mount pre-installed. The X-Rail mount allows the user to mount a standard TASER X26 ECD to the system. Together, the TASER X12 LLS with TASER X26 ECD integration gives the operator the ability to engage subjects across the full range of engagement distances, with the TASER X26 ECD optimized for engagements within 20 feet, and the TASER XREP projectile for subjects beyond 20 feet.

” TASER-Yellow(tm) coloration of the stock and fore-end of the shotgun for immediate identification as a less-lethal system

” A ghost ring sighting system

” Collapsible tactical stock

“We are very excited to be partnering with TASER International on the manufacturing and development for the TASER X12 LLS system,” said A. Iver Mossberg, Jr., CEO for Mossberg. “Teaming Mossberg’s vast array of product knowledge and experience with TASER International’s pioneering less-lethal technology will only enhance our continuation as the market leaders in firearms innovation.”

TASER International will begin training the agencies involved in the pilot programs in February and will release the TASER XREP into pilot programs by the end of the first quarter. The TASER XREP is a wireless Neuro Muscular Incapacitation projectile designed for a 12-gauge platform. The XREP which contains miniaturized TASER technology as well as groundbreaking flight stabilization and microprocessor-controlled intelligent electrode selection technologies, weighs only 14 grams, or half an ounce, and has a maximum range of 65 feet or 20 meters.

TASER expects to complete pilot programs and release the TASER XREP product and the TASER X12 by the end of 2008, pending results of the pilot programs.

Photos and video of the TASER XREP and TASER X12 are posted at www.TASER.com/XREP.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International’s products protect life. TASER provides advanced Electronic Control Devices (ECDs) for use in the law enforcement, medical, military, corrections, professional security, and personal protection markets. TASER devices use proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative, or high-risk subjects who pose a risk to law enforcement officers, innocent citizens, or themselves in a manner that is generally recognized as a safer alternative to other uses of force. For more information please call TASER International at (800) 978-2737 or visit our website at www.TASER.com.



About O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc.

Founded in 1919, O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc. is the oldest family-owned firearms manufacturer in America, and is the largest pump-action shotgun manufacturer in the world. Leading the way with over 100 design and utility patents to its credit, and standing as the first ISO 9001 Certified long-gun manufacturer, Mossberg is considered to be one of the most innovative firearms manufacturers in U.S. History. For more information please call O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc. at (800) 363-3555 or visit our website at www.Mossberg.com.