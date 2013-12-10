TASER Announces $5.8 Million in International Weapons Orders

South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and the Middle East Expand Deployments

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., December 10, 2013 – TASER (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced multiple international orders totalling approximately $5.8 million for its TASER® brand conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) and its next generation Smart Weapons. These orders are expected to ship in the fourth quarter 2013.

“We are encouraged to see continued expansion of TASER programs in the Middle East and Asia regions,” said Jeff Kukowski, Chief Operating Officer of TASER International. “As we enter the holiday season, our entire team is grateful for the opportunity to help our customers around the world reduce injuries and save lives with the safer force options we create here at TASER.”

