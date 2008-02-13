TASER International Announces Three More Product Liability Lawsuits Dismissals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.—TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices, announced the dismissal with prejudice of the wrongful death product liability lawsuits filed against TASER International in the following cases: Fernandez v. TASER International, Inc., et al. filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California; LeBlanc v. TASER International, Inc., et al. filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California; and Moreno, et al. v. TASER International, Inc., et al. filed in the Superior Court of the State of California, Los Angeles County, Central District.

“We are very pleased that the plaintiffs decided not to pursue these lawsuits against TASER International and agreed to voluntary dismiss TASER International with prejudice,” said Doug Klint, Vice President and General Counsel of TASER International. “We believe the primary reason for these voluntary dismissals is the lack of any credible evidence that the TASER device played any causal role in these unfortunate deaths as well as the overwhelming medical and scientific evidence confirming the general safety of TASER technology. We are encouraged that as our rate of litigation dismissals continues to increase, the rate of litigation served on TASER International continues to decrease. We believe that this is due to our policy of not settling suspect injury or death cases and our aggressive defence of litigation filed against TASER International.

“I would like to add a special note of thanks for the tremendous efforts by the law firm of Manning & Marder, Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez LLP which represented TASER International in these three important cases. The work and effort by their attorneys and in particular, Tim Kral, was exceptional,” concluded Klint.

These dismissals represent the sixty fourth (64th), sixty fifth (65th) and sixty sixth (66th) wrongful death or injury lawsuits that have been dismissed or judgment entered in favor of TASER International. No moneys were paid for these new dismissals. This number includes a small number of law enforcement officer training injury lawsuits that were settled and dismissed in cases where the settlement economics to TASER International were significantly less than the cost of litigation. TASER International has not lost any product liability lawsuit.

