TASER Receives Significant International Orders for ECDs

‘TASER Experience’ Program Driving Export Growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. today announced three significant international orders for its TASER® brand electronic control devices (ECDs).

TASER received two significant orders from TASER International EUROPE S.E. for 33,000 TASER® cartridges totalling more than $US 1.29 million.

TASER received another significant order from an international customer for 1,000 TASER® M26™ ECDs and various accessories totalling more than $US 500,000.

The orders will be shipped and recognized in the third quarter of 2012. No further customer information is being given at this time.

“These orders are the result of focusing our energies to bring the ‘TASER Experience’ to our international deployments,” said Jeff Kukowski, CMO and Executive Vice President of Sales for TASER International, Inc. “In partnership with our International distributors and customers, we continue to expand our reach of the ‘TASER Experience’ by investing in additional local master instructor training, risk management, medical and safety seminars, and adding in-country teams. The entire TASER Experience to drive innovation in public safety continues to redefine world-class customer support and is proving effective.”

