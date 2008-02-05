TASER to Unveil Camouflage Personal Protection Devices at SHOT Show in Las Vegas

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.—TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq:TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices, today announced that it will unveil two new camouflage print designs for its TASER® C2 personal protection device during the 2008 SHOT Show in Las Vegas to be held February 2-5, 2008.

The TASER International booth number is 22117 in the Gold Hall outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center this weekend.

“We have developed the two new camouflage print designs for the TASER C2 to appeal to many of our outdoors-minded customers,” said Tom Smith, Chairman and founder of TASER International. “More and more, TASER C2 personal safety devices are purchased at sporting goods and outdoor sports and gaming storefronts such as Cabela’s Incorporated, Gander Mountain Company, and Academy Sports + Outdoors. We believe the new camouflage prints will be a welcomed addition to the array of available colors for the TASER C2,” concluded Smith.

In addition to the camouflage print designs, the TASER C2 personal protection device is available in Black Pearl, Electric Blue, Fashion Pink, Leopard Print, Metallic Pink, Red-hot Red and Titanium Silver.

Photos of the new TASER C2 colors are available at: http://www.TASER.com/PRODUCTS/CONSUMERS/Pages/C2.aspx

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International’s products protect life. TASER provides advanced Electronic Control Devices (ECDs) for use in the law enforcement, medical, military, corrections, professional security, and personal protection markets. TASER devices use proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative, or high-risk subjects who pose a risk to law enforcement officers, innocent citizens, or themselves in a manner that is generally recognized as a safer alternative to other uses of force. For more information, please call TASER International at (800) 978-2737 or visit our website at http://www.TASER.com