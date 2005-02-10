TASER® International and General Dynamics Demonstrate TASER Anti-Personnel Munition (TAPM)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER® International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced non-lethal devices, announced today a functional demonstration was conducted at Picatinny Arsenal, NJ of the TAPM non-lethal area denial system. The TAPM is an autonomous self-actuating device that utilizes the TASER X26 Shaped Pulse Technology and conducted energy cartridges for military area denial.

TASER International and General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) have signed a teaming agreement to develop, market, and produce, a family of non-lethal conducted energy devices such as the TAPM and other similar area denial devices. “The agreement signed with General Dynamics signifies the strengthening of a very strategic relationship between these well respected companies and leverages our respective strengths to provide the highest quality product to the customer, in this case the Department of Defense,” said Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International.

The demonstration of the TAPM capability transcends the boundaries of TASER International’s innovative Shaped Pulse Technology. Over the last 18 months, General Dynamics and TASER International, along with Sentech, a manufacturer of optical sensors, have collaborated in the design and prototype development of this application. In addition to successfully demonstrating the ability of the TAPM to engage human combatants, the capability to engage those targets beyond the standard 21 foot range was also achieved.

“This effort validates the breadth of TASER International’s proprietary technology and the feasibility of integrating its core Electro Muscular Disruption Shaped Pulse technology into a wide range of platforms and form factors,” continued Mr. Smith. “This project highlights TASER International’s desire to expand upon its core offerings and reinforces its engineering and marketing focus of applications featuring ‘Powered by TASER,’ technology.”

“The milestone fulfillment of this project is a great success for this team and the US Government, and enables us to move forward to the next level of development and future production of the TAPM. This effort clearly supports the US Army’s Hand Emplaced Non-Lethal Munition (HENLM) program,” cited Mike Willey, Sr. Manager of Business Development of General Dynamics - OTS.

