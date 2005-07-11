Security Equipment Corporation Introduces SABRE Red OC Spray

SABRE introduces SABRE Red for Law Enforcement. Features include:

1). Non-flammable Contents

2). Decreased Decontamination Time

3). Product Effectiveness

4). Non-Toxic

5). Financial Savings

6). Level III @ 10% OC with 1.33% Major Capsaicinoids

In addition to the above, SABRE is the only natural OC spray available with guaranteed heat levels. SABRE’s state-of-the-art, in-house High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Laboratory ensures officers will never be taken by surprise by too much or not enough heat when deploying their SABRE aerosol projectors.

Security Equipment Corporation, in operation since 1975, is dedicated to producing the safest, most effective and reliable defense sprays available. For more information on SABRE Red or other OC products from SABRE, please visit www.sabre-sabrered.com