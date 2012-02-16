Seventeen agencies purchase Spillman, 68 expand systems in Q4

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Seventeen public safety agencies purchased software from Spillman Technologies for the first time during the fourth quarter of 2011, bringing the total number of Spillman customers to more than 985 public safety agencies in 35 states nationwide. In addition to the new agencies, 68 agencies expanded their existing Spillman systems.

Personnel at the Brown County Sheriff’s Department in South Dakota will use Spillman’s Jail Management module to gather a full range of information from inmates during the booking process. The module will also enable the agency to use customizable assessments to determine the type of medical care inmates require and if they pose a security risk. The agency also purchased the Spillman Touch module, which will allow personnel to search for records and images, see alerts and warnings, and view dispatch information from a mobile device. Using Spillman Touch, deputies can access critical information in situations where laptop or desktop computers are not accessible, such as on a motorcycle patrol.

The Boulder City Police Department in Nevada has invested in Spillman’s Premises and Hazmat Information module, which will allow personnel to record detailed information about commercial, public, and residential properties in their jurisdiction. Using the software, the agency can quickly access information about any hazardous materials stored onsite during an emergency and see floor plans, alarm locations, and occupancy information. The agency has also purchased Spillman InSight, which will enable officers to query Spillman and non-Spillman databases in other jurisdictions for critical, real-time law enforcement information.

In Washington, the Multi Agency Communications Center (MACC) 911 has expanded its mobile software capabilities with Spillman’s Mobile Records, Mobile Voiceless CAD, and Mobile State and National Queries modules. The software enables field personnel to access records and images, query state and local databases for information, and receive call assignments and alerts using laptop computers. Firefighters dispatched by the agency can use Spillman’s Mobile AVL Mapping module to view the location of incidents and other responding units on an electronic map of their jurisdiction.

Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving more than 985 police departments, sheriff’s offices, communications centers, fire departments, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including Computer Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Crime Analysis & CompStat, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.

New sales:

Aberdeen Police Department, S.D.

Boulder City Police Department, Nev.

Brown County Regional Communications Center, S.D.

Brown County Sheriff’s Department, S.D.

Brown Township Fire-Rescue, Ind.

Butts County 911 Center, Ga.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, Wis.

East Fork Fire and Paramedic District, Nev.

Fayette County Fire, Ga.

Fort Huachuca Military Police, Ariz.

Front Royal Police Department, Va.

MACECOM, Wa.

North Park Police Department, Utah

Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, Fla.

Sagle Fire District, Idaho

Summit-Argo Police Department, Ill.

Superior Police Department, Wis.

