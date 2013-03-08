Emergency CallWorks Next Generation E9-1-1 Call Taking Solution Deployed in Bell County, Texas

Multi-Agency Solution Streamlines Emergency Response for Sixty Public Safety

Agencies Across CountyBirmingham, Ala. – Emergency CallWorks Inc., a leading provider of NG9-1-1 and incident management software for the public safety industry, announced today that it has recently deployed its Next Generation E9-1-1 Call Taking solution to Bell County Communications (BCC), located in Belton, TX. BCC serves 60 public safety agencies, including 35 police, 18 fire and 7 EMS agencies. The Emergency CallWorks solution was developed from the ground up to take advantage of the projected Next Generation 9-1-1 infrastructure. The browser-based system is scalable, standards-based, interoperable and carrier agnostic. The new multi-agency solution consists of twenty-two positions at Bell County Communications, the primary Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) and four positions at the back-up site located at the Killen Police Department.

“After an exhaustive search to find a Next Generation 9-1-1 system, we choose Emergency CallWorks as our provider,” said Dalton Cross, Communications Director of BCC. “We think their technology is superior to any other vendor we considered and felt as a company, they were responsive to our needs and special configurations. We believe this system will “future proof” us, as it is built on solid VoIP telephony and is “NextGen” ready as the new 911 infrastructures come into place. BCC looks forward to a long and productive relationship with Emergency CallWorks,“ stated Cross. Bell County is located in Central Texas with a population of approximately 315,000 citizens and covers 1,088 square miles of land mass. Bell County is also home to Fort Hood, one of the largest military bases in the nation. In 2011 BBC answered over 191,000 9-1-1 calls and dispatched nearly 500,000 public safety events.

About Emergency CallWorks

Emergency CallWorks, Inc. provides the PSAP and Dispatch community with the industry’s first vertically and horizontally

integrated solution for the receipt of Next Generation 911 calls, dispatching of resources, and transmission of critical information

to the mobile workforce while providing a vast array of benefits from VoIP technology. Emergency CallWorks products improve control and administration of the E-911, Emergency Management and Dispatch workflow process while enhancing the speed and accuracy of emergency response. For more information, visit http://www.emergencycallworks.com/

