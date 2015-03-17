Absolute Software Expands Partnership with Getac

Persistence technology to be embedded in a broad range of Getac rugged notebooks and tablets

Vancouver, Canada: March 17, 2015 – Absolute® Software Corporation (TSX: ABT), the industry standard for persistent endpoint security and management solutions for computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones, today announced an expanded partnership with Getac, a leading manufacturer of rugged computers.

Under this agreement, Persistence® technology by Absolute will be made available on Getac’s global suite of rugged mobile solutions, including its rugged notebooks and rugged tablets. Developed to fit specific vertical needs with features and specifications tailored for in-the-field performance, Getac customers will have expanded access to superior level security and management features to remotely track and manage deployed devices, on or off the corporate network. Getac will also be able to distribute Absolute’s Persistence technology on a global basis, with an initial focus on Getac’s North America customers.

“Getac rugged computers are designed to get business critical data in the hands of knowledge workers in the field, no matter where their job takes them,” said Mark Grace, Vice President Worldwide OEM and Business Development, Channel, at Absolute. “We are pleased that Getac has expanded its focus to protect not only the physical device, but also help its customers secure corporate data with our Persistence technology.”

“Our rugged notebooks and tablets are designed to perform under the most extreme conditions,” said Rick Hwang, president of Rugged Solutions Business Group at Getac. “With Persistence technology from Absolute, we can deliver an added level of durability and security to our devices, providing our customers with the ability to remotely secure devices that are in the field and beyond the corporate network.”

About Getac

Getac is a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2014 consolidated revenue $29.4 billion USD). Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defense electronic products. Today, Getac’s business includes rugged notebooks, rugged tablets and rugged handheld and mobile video system devices for military, police, fire, utility, insurance and field-service customers. For more information, visit getac.com.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation (TSX: ABT) is the industry standard in persistent endpoint security and management for computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones. The Company, a leader in device security and management tracking for 20 years, has over 30,000 commercial customers worldwide. Absolute’s solutions – Computrace®, Absolute Manage®, Absolute Service, and Absolute LoJack® – provide organizations with actionable intelligence to prove compliance, securely manage BYOD, and deliver comprehensive visibility and control over all of their devices and data. Absolute is positioned on three Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrants - the Magic Quadrant for Client Management Tools (CMT), the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) and the Magic Quadrant for Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention. Absolute is one of only four vendors to be recognized on both the CMT and EMM Magic Quadrants. Absolute persistence technology is embedded in the firmware of computers, netbooks, tablets and smartphones by global leaders, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Motion, Panasonic, Samsung, and Toshiba, and the Company has reselling partnerships with these OEMs and others, including Apple. For more information about Absolute Software, visit www.absolute.com.